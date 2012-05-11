(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAAmmf' rating assigned to Williams
Capital Government Money Market Fund managed by Williams Capital Management,
LLC.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
--High credit quality;
--Short maturity profile;
--Minimal exposure to interest rate risk;
--The capabilities and resources of Williams Capital Management, LLC as
investment advisor.
The 'AAAmmf' ratings reflect the fund's extremely strong capacity to achieve its
investment objectives of preserving principal and providing shareholder
liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity risk.
FUND OBJECTIVE AND STRUCTURE
The fund seeks to provide its shareholders with a level of current income that
is consistent with the goals of preservation of capital and liquidity. As of
April 24, 2011, the fund had $930.3 million in assets under management.
CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION
By its prospectus the fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing
principally in U.S. treasury obligations, U.S. government obligations and its
agencies and instrumentalities and repurchase agreements fully collateralized by
U.S. treasury obligations and/or senior debt obligations of U.S. government
agencies. The fund also invests in municipal variable rate demand obligations
backed by letters provided by U.S. government agencies. Fitch views investments
in such securities as consistent with Fitch rating criteria.
The fund seeks to maintain a high credit quality by transacting exclusively with
counterparties rated at least 'A/F1' by Fitch or equivalent. The fund limits its
exposure to individual repurchase agreement counterparties to 20% of their total
assets, on a fully collateralized basis.
MARKET RISK AND LIQUIDITY PROFILE
The fund seeks to manage its market risk exposure by limiting its weighted
average maturity (WAM) and weighted average life (WAL) to 60 and 120 days,
respectively, consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criteria.
The fund also manages its liquidity by investing at least 10% of its total
assets in securities maturing overnight or other qualifying assets such as U.S.
Treasuries and at least 30% of its total assets in securities maturing within
seven days or other qualified assets. All these fund investment policies are
consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criteria. As of April 24, 2011, the fund
fully met its internal WAM, WAL and liquidity requirements according to
portfolio holdings data available on the fund's website.
INVESTMENT ADVISOR
Williams Capital Management, LLC is a Securities and Exchange
Commission-registered investment advisor and a wholly-owned subsidiary of The
Williams Capital Group, L.P. Williams Capital Management, LLC, established in
2002, provides cash management and short-term fixed income investment strategies
in customized separate accounts and through the Williams Capital Government
Money Market Fund. As of April 30, 2012, Williams Capital Management, LLC has
approximately $1.79 billion in assets under management.
Fitch views Williams Capital Management, LLC's investment advisory capabilities,
operational controls, corporate governance, and compliance procedures are
consistent with the rating assigned to the fund. Given the reduced credit and
liquidity risk associated with U.S. Treasury and government funds, Fitch views
the role of the fund sponsor as a potential provider of financial support during
periods of stress as less critical relative to that associated with management
of prime money market funds.
RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market
risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines
for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be lowered by Fitch.
Furthermore, given the primary investment focus on U.S. government securities,
the rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes in the U.S government's
financial condition and that of the broader U.S. economy.
Fitch receives weekly fund holdings information and other pertinent fund data
from the fund administrator to conduct surveillance against ratings guidelines
and maintain its money market fund ratings. For additional information about
Fitch money market fund rating criteria, please review the criteria referenced
below, which can be found on Fitch's web site.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)