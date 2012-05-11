(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 11 - Credit trends for Latin American power companies will remain stable
for the remainder of 2012, given the region's strong demand growth and generally
supportive regulatory frameworks, according to Fitch Ratings.
Strong economic growth in most Latin American countries over the past few
years has resulted in increasing electricity demand, triggering the need for
additional generation capacity and energy infrastructure. Some countries have
responded to electricity supply needs with stable and balanced regulatory
frameworks to entice investments. Fitch believes this should allow them to meet
electricity demand needs. Fitch believes leverage in the sector will increase,
given the significant capacity additions and the related investments in
transmission and distribution.
Regardless of the level of private investment interest, tight reserve
margins and annual fluctuation in available capacity from hydroelectric
generation remain Fitch's primary credit concerns. Furthermore, the cost and
availability of credit is also a concern given the significant capital needs
over the medium term. The full report 'Latin American Power: Market Dynamics and
Risks' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. This report follows the
publication of seven reports looking at individual country power sectors.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)