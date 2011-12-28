(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Rede Energia S.A.'s refinancing risks and weak liquidity remain high for 2012 and thereafter but liquidity concerns have somewhat stabilized with long-term debt raised by these companies.

-- We are affirming the ratings on Rede's subsidiaries, and revising the outlook on Cemat and Celtins to stable from negative.

-- We believe Cemat, Celtins, and Celpa will cope with current refinancing risks by rolling over existing debt in the same way as the group successfully did in 2011. SAO PAULO (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 28, 2011-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-' long-term corporate credit ratings on Companhia de Energia Eletrica do Estado do Tocantins (Celtins) and Centrais Eletricas Matogrossenses CMGR3.SA S.A. (Cemat) and its 'CCC+' long-term corporate credit rating on Celpa. Celtins, Cemat, and Celpa are electric energy distribution companies owned by Brazil-based group Rede Energia ( REDE3.SA ) S.A. (Rede; not-rated). The outlook on all ratings is stable. We also affirmed the 'CCC+' rating on the $100-million notes due 2012, which Cemat and Celpa jointly issued. This reflects the credit quality of its weaker obligor, because the units are severally and jointly guaranteed. Today's rating action is part of our regular review. The rating actions reflect our opinion that, despite the long-term debt issuances of Celpa and Cemat and a long-term loan raised by Celtins in 2011, the refinancing risk of Rede's subsidiaries is still high. In addition, these subsidiaries will have to invest heavily in the next 12 months. In particular, Celpa must make much-needed investments not only to meet the efficiency ratios required by the regulatory body, but also to raise its currently weak profitability. Although Rede's subsidiaries have been able to extend its debt tenors, it will need to continue this effort in 2012. It will also need to improve its consolidated capital structure. Refinancing is critical to Celpa, especially because its short-term debt is already a significant portion of its current maturities. Cemat and Celtins benefit from slightly-more-comfortable debt schedules because of the recent long-term debt issue, in which Cemat issued R$200 million with two tranches of five- and six-year tenor and Celtins issued a five-year loan of R$90 million. Although Rede depends on dividends from unrated entities, dividend upstream to the parent company will likely further drain Celtins' and Cemat's liquidity. Given our projections for heavy investments in the next few years, we believe that Celpa, Cemat, and Celtins will report negative free operating cash flow (FOCF). Celpa has a history of not complying with covenants under certain loans. Although we assume that these covenant breaches were waived, Rede's constant waiver negotiations with creditors further exacerbate its refinancing risks. The stable outlook reflects our assumption that the group will raise further debt to address its high refinancing risks, as it did successfully in 2011. Still, we factor the group's dependence on external factors to manage its weak liquidity (such as favorable markets to roll over the short-term debt maturities) into our analysis. We could lower the ratings if the subsidiaries' ability to roll over debt is jeopardized, on an individual basis. Although we currently assume that each subsidiary is reasonably protected ('ring-fenced') by regulation from the parent, we could lower the ratings if the individual financial stances are severely affected by a deterioration of the parent's financial stance. An upgrade is unlikely at this time. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Corporate Criteria: Ratios and Adjustments, April 15, 2008 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Paula Martins, Sao Paulo (55) 11-3039-9731;

paula_martins@standardandpoors.com Secondary Credit Analyst: Reginaldo Takara, Sao Paulo (55) 11 3039-9740;

reginaldo_takara@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))