Overview
-- U.S. coated paper manufacturer Verso Paper completed its recent
exchange offers for a portion of its senior subordinated notes due 2016 and
floating rate notes due 2014. We view the subordinated notes exchange offer as
a distressed exchange under our criteria.
-- We lowered our corporate credit rating on Verso Paper to 'SD'
(selective default) from 'CC', and lowered our rating on the subordinated
notes due 2016 to 'D' from 'CC'.
-- We also lowered our issue-level rating to 'CCC+' from 'B' and revised
the recovery rating to '6' from '3' on the company's 8.75% notes due 2019 and
remaining floating rate notes due 2014.
Rating Action
On May 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit ratings on Memphis, Tenn.-based coated-paper manufacturer Verso Paper
Holdings LLC (Verso Paper) and Verso Paper Finance Holdings LLC to 'SD' from
'CC'.
In addition, we lowered our issue-level rating on the company's 11.375% senior
subordinated notes due 2016 (subordinated notes) to 'D' from 'CC'. The company
issued $104.7 million of aggregate principal of 11.75% secured notes due 2019
in exchange for $157.5 million of the subordinated notes.
We also lowered our issue-level rating to 'CCC+' from 'B' and revised the
recovery rating to '6' from '3' on the company's $396 million 8.75% notes due
2019 and the remaining $13 million floating rate notes due 2014. The '6'
recovery rating indicates our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery
in the event of a payment default. Under our analysis, the 8.75% notes and
remaining floating rate notes have weaker recovery prospects as a result of
the debt exchange, since the liens securing the 8.75% notes will be
subordinated to the liens securing the exchange notes and the liens securing
the floating rate notes have been released. We subsequently will withdraw the
issue-level ratings on the floating rate notes due 2014.
Rationale
The downgrade follows Verso Paper's announcement that it completed its
exchange offer to issue $104.7 million aggregate principal amount of exchange
notes in exchange for $157.5 million of subordinated notes. According to our
criteria, we view this as a "distressed exchange" and tantamount to default.
Each existing holder of subordinated notes received $665 principal amount (or
66.5% of par) of the exchange notes and a cash payment of $110 for each $1,000
principal amount of subordinated notes due 2016 they validly tendered on or
prior to 5:00 p.m. May 8, 2012. Verso Paper issued $104.7 million of exchange
notes in exchange for $157.5 million aggregate principal amount of the $300
million subordinated notes. The company also issued $166.9 million of exchange
notes on a dollar-for-dollar basis in exchange for its floating rate notes,
plus a cash payment of $30 million for each $1,000 principal amount of
floating rate notes tendered. The $271.6 million of exchange notes that Verso
issued--whether in exchange for subordinated notes or floating rate
notes--comprise a single class of securities under the same indenture. As
noted in our May 2, 2012, research update, the exchange notes have a 'BB-'
issue-level rating and a '1' recovery rating.
The exchange offers reduced Verso Paper's debt level by approximately $53
million and extended the maturity of a portion of its debt to 2019. The
company's 'CCC+' issue rating on its $396 million 8.75% notes due 2019 and
remaining floating rate notes due 2014 are based on our post-exchange 'B'
corporate credit rating. We have determined we would raise our corporate
credit ratings to 'B' from 'SD' within a few days following this report. The
post-exchange 'B' corporate credit rating on Verso Paper reflects Standard &
Poor's view of the combination of its "highly leveraged" financial risk and
"weak" business risk. Our ratings incorporate the company's limited product
diversity, substitution risks due to changing customer preferences for greater
electronic content, and vulnerability to fluctuations in input costs and
selling prices. In addition, despite our expectation that credit measures will
remain somewhat weak over the next year, we expect liquidity to remain
"adequate," attributable to its cash position, new credit facilities, and
manageable near-term debt maturity profile following the exchange offers.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Verso Paper Holdings LLC
Corporate Credit Rating SD/-- CC/Negative/--
Subordinated D CC
Recovery Rating 6 6
Senior Secured CCC+ B
Recovery Rating 6 3
Verso Paper Finance Holdings LLC
Corporate Credit Rating SD/-- CC/Negative/--
Verso Paper Inc.
Senior Secured CCC+ B
Recovery Rating 6 3
Withdrawn
To From
Verso Paper Holdings LLC
Senior Secured NR B
Recovery Rating NR 3
Senior Secured NR BB-
Recovery Rating NR 1
