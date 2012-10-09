Oct 9 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA' rating to the following Cucamonga
Valley Water District Financing Authority, CA (the district) debt:
--$40 million water revenue bonds series 2012.
The bonds are scheduled to sell via negotiation on or about Oct. 18, 2012. Bond
proceeds will finance capital improvements, including water treatment capacity
upgrades, and cost of issuance.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are backed by net water revenues after payment of operation and
maintenance expenses and senior lien obligations. The district has about $160
million of senior obligations outstanding; the senior lien is closed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
HEALTHY FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: All-in debt service coverage (DSC) has averaged a
solid 2.0x over the five years ended fiscal 2011 and is likely to remain near
that level over the next five years. Liquidity was solid with 268 days cash on
hand for fiscal 2011 and is likely to improve steadily due to recent rate
increases.
DISCIPLINED RATE SETTING: The district's board of directors has exhibited good
rate discipline, raising rates consistently to maintain strong financial
performance. The board approved a five-year rate plan in 2010 that raises rates
by about 5% a year. Automatic adjustments for imported water costs are an added
strength.
DIVERSE, ADEQUATE WATER SUPPLY: The district has adequate water supply for its
build-out population with a reasonably diverse mix of sources, including
imported water, local surface water, local ground water and recycled water.
SIGNIFICANT DEBT BURDEN: Debt levels are well above average and expected to
remain high. The debt burden is elevated due to the purchase of significant
water rights that position the district's water portfolio well and will have a
positive impact well beyond amortization of the related bonds. Concerns about
the debt burden are offset by strong financial performance.
STRONG SERVICE AREA: The district serves the affluent suburban community of
Rancho Cucamonga in western San Bernardino County. The region has been hard-hit
by the national housing downturn, but the district serves a well-established
community within close commuting distance of major southern California
employment hubs.
STRONG MANAGEMENT PRACTICES: The district's debt and financial policies are
strong, and board oversight appears quite good with regular financial updates to
policymakers and strong policymaker expertise in water issues.
CREDIT PROFILE
HEALTHY FINANCES
The district has come through a period of considerable stress with a solid
financial profile that is likely to improve over the next few years. Water sales
were depressed by economic weakness and drought-related conservation efforts in
2009, while costs for imported water supplies rose sharply. These stresses
pushed DSC well below its long-term average to a merely acceptable 1.2x in
fiscal 2009.
The district reacted strongly with expense reductions and rate hikes and has
since posted markedly improved results with DSC averaging a solid 1.7x in the
three years ended fiscal 2012 (unaudited). In addition to necessary rate
increases, the district restructured rates to include automatic pass-through of
imported water cost increases, which decreases the chance of such misses in
future years.
The district performed quite solidly in a rainy, low-demand year in fiscal 2011
with DSC at 1.6x. Demand began to rise again in fiscal 2012, helping the utility
return to a strong 1.9x DSC ratio for the year. Fitch expects coverage to remain
close to this level over the next five years, but expects some continued
variability due to weather-driven demand variations.
Accompanying the drop in DSC in fiscal 2009, the district's liquidity also
declined, falling to 142 days cash as capital spending depleted reserves amid
weaker-than-expected results. However, with the district's timely rate
adjustments, days cash rebounded to more than 300 days by the end of fiscal
2012, according to preliminary financial results. The utility has also
implemented a new set of reserve policies that are likely to push reserves
higher over the next five years if policymakers adhere to the policies.
Rates have been raised consistently over the years to maintain margins, with the
latest five-year rate package adopted in 2010. This recent rate package includes
rate increases of about 5% a year and an escalator provision that protects
against imported water cost increases. Rates remain affordable compared to
neighboring providers after the increases, and recent rate increases have been
uncontroversial.
HIGH DEBT LEVELS
The district's debt burden will be high at a projected $4,381 per customer or
$1,066 per capita after the current offering. Debt is expected to decrease only
gradually over the next five years to $3,969 per customer or $988 per capita
given slow amortization of outstanding bonds and minimal future borrowing plans.
Concern about elevated debt levels is largely offset by the district's solid
financial performance. Another offsetting consideration is that about one-half
of the utility's debt is related to the acquisition of significant water rights
that amortize over the next 23 years; these water rights will provide
substantial reliability to the district over the longer term.
HEALTHY SUPPLY PORTFOLIO
The district's supply position is stronger than many southern California water
utilities as a result of its pro-active acquisition of local water rights and
investments in treatment capacity over the years. The district is now able to
produce about one-half of its water from local supplies with the balance coming
from imports, largely from the State Water Project via the Metropolitan Water
District of Southern California and the Inland Empire Utilities Agency.
The current bond offering will finance treatment facilities that will allow the
district to utilize local pumping rights more fully, increasing local water
usage from the Cucamonga Basin and thereby reducing more costly and less
reliable imported water. The district has also built up a significant reserve of
local ground water credits that position it to weather interruptions in imported
supplies better than many other providers.
STRONG SERVICE AREA
The district's service area is solid despite weakness in the broader San
Bernardino County economy. The high income suburb of Rancho Cucamonga makes up
approximately 90% of the customer base. Median household income is 151% of the
national level, while poverty is less than half of the national level.
The district is located in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains within
commuting distance of major Southern California employment centers in Los
Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties. The service area is primarily suburban
and residential, but it also includes significant office parks, shopping
centers, and educational institutions, as well as logistics, manufacturing
enterprises. Rancho Cucamonga's unemployment rate trends somewhat lower than the
national average and well below state and county levels.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in the Revenue-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was informed by information from CreditScope and
IHS Global Insights.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', June 12, 2012;
'U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Criteria', Aug. 3, 2012;
'2012 Water and Sewer Medians', Dec.8, 2011;
'2012 Outlook: Water and Sewer Sector', Dec. 8, 2011.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2012 Outlook: Water and Sewer Sector
2012 Water and Sewer Medians
U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Criteria