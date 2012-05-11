(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 11 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that it corrected its rating on Union Central Life Insurance Co.'s (UCL; A+/Stable/--) $50 million 8.2% surplus note maturing in 2026 by raising it to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. UCL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ameritas Mutual Holding Co. and in our opinion is a core subsidiary for Ameritas. UCL's operations consist of life and disability income insurance and annuity and pension contracts. The rating on the surplus note is now two notches below our rating on UCL, in accordance with our criteria. RATINGS LIST Rating Raised To From Union Central Life Insurance Co. $50 Mil. 8.2% Surplus Note A- BBB+ RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

