-- Germany-based life insurer HDI-Gerling Lebensversicherung AG has strengthened its capitalization by de-risking its investment portfolio and obtaining a capital injection of about EUR85 million.

-- The company's capitalization has stabilized at the 'BBB' level according to our capital model and its regulatory solvency has improved.

-- We are affirming our 'A+' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on the company consistent with its "core" status within Talanx Primary Insurance Group (TPG).

-- The outlook is stable and reflects the outlook on TPG. Rating Action On May 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Germany-based life insurer HDI-Gerling Lebensversicherung AG (HG-LV). The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating action reflects our continued view that HG-LV has "core" status within its parent group, Talanx Primary Insurance Group (TPG), whose core operating entities are rated A+/Stable/--. TPG is owned by holding company Talanx AG (A-/Stable/--). HG-LV has strengthened its capitalization by de-risking its investment portfolio, mainly by reducing its equity exposure. In addition, the company has obtained a capital injection of about EUR85 million from Talanx AG. We believe this represents a strong commitment from the group and underscores its willingness and ability to financially support HG-LV. Consequently HG-LV's capitalization, although still visibly weaker than that of the wider group, has stabilized in the 'BBB' range according to our capital model. Moreover, in 2011 the company's regulatory solvency improved. In our base-case assumptions, we expect HG-LV to maintain capitalization in at least the 'BBB' range and regulatory solvency of about 130% to maintain its "core" status. HG-LV remains the largest life insurer within TPG with about 50% of the group's domestic life business. The company's profitability, however, lags that of its bancassurance sister companies due to the limited profitability of its large with-profit traditional back book. HG-LV has successfully expanded its focus on unit-linked products, and in 2011 attained the No. 3 position in unit-linked new business in Germany. The company needs to demonstrate that this shift of focus is sustainable, but we believe that the new business mix will support new business profitability in 2012 and 2013. Outlook The stable outlook reflects the outlook on TPG and we expect the ratings on HG-LV to move in lockstep with the ratings on other core subsidiaries of TPG. We could consider a negative rating action if:

-- Capitalization falls short of the 'BBB' range according to our capital model;

-- Regulatory solvency falls below 130% on a lasting basis;

-- New business generation fails to meet our expectations in terms of adding value and profitability. We see no upside potential at this stage. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

Ratings List Ratings Affirmed HDI-Gerling Lebensversicherung AG Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating A+/Stable/-- Junior Subordinated A- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)