(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spain-based NCG Banco, S.A.'s (NCG)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' with a Stable
Outlook and Short-term IDR at 'B'. At the same time, Fitch has downgraded NCG's
Viability Rating (VR) to 'c' from 'bb-'. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this comment.
The downgrade of NCG's VR reflects Fitch's view that the bank's continued
unsupported operation is very unlikely given its poor profitability, strained
asset quality and weak capitalisation. This is also reflected by the recent
provisioning and capital plan approved by the Bank of Spain, which contemplates
the creation of a substantial asset protection scheme (APS). Given the weak
economic environment and the evolution of the real estate market in Spain, NCG
reported losses at pre-impairment level in 2011. Moreover, the bank charged a
further EUR1.6bn of impairments directly against equity, which led its
regulatory core capital ratio to fall to 8.1% at end-2011, which is below its
minimum requirement of 10%.
NCG's Long-term IDR is at its Support Rating Floor of 'BB+'. This reflects the
moderate probability of sovereign support being available to the bank, a
medium-sized domestic bank, over the long term. The APS would represent
near-term evidence of such support. While NCG's approved plan includes an APS,
Fitch notes that the full plan still has to be put in place.
The execution of NCG's capital plan or any other extraordinary support measures
would initially trigger a downgrade of NCG's VR to 'f', reflecting the bank's
failure under Fitch's definitions. After a short period, the bank's VR would be
re-assessed, considering the bank's post-support risk profile.
The sale of NCG to a higher rated bank would ultimately be positive for its IDRs
and senior debt ratings. A weakening of the support Fitch believes to be
available to the bank would be negative for its Support Rating Floor and
initially Long-term IDR and long-term senior debt.
NCG is highly exposed to real estate development (26.7% of total loans and
foreclosed assets) and remains concentrated in names. At end-2011, its NPL ratio
stood at 11.3% (15.6% with foreclosures) and coverage was 52% for NPLs and 32%
for foreclosures.
Other challenges include the need to face a notable restructuring process and
achieve synergies from it, to improve underlying profitability. Given the
reliance on wholesale funding, funding pressure will persist for some time,
despite some easing thanks to the three-year central bank facility, from where
NCG obtained EUR10.6bn of liquidity.
NCG's state guaranteed debt has been affirmed at 'A'. Its ratings would be
sensitive to any change in the Kingdom of Spain's IDR.
In line with Fitch's criteria on Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar
Securities, NCG's subordinated debt has also been downgraded to low rating
levels, highlighting a greater probability of non-performance.
NCG is Spain's eighth-largest banking group, with total assets of EUR72bn. It is
retail-focused in the north-western region of Galicia, where it has a strong
retail franchise, as shown by its market share of c.40%. NCG is 90%-owned by
Spain's Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring as a result of the October 2011
capital injection of EUR2.5bn.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'c' from 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Long-term Senior Debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Short-term Senior debt: affirmed at 'B'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: downgraded to 'CC' from 'B+'
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: downgraded to 'C' from 'CC'
Preference shares: affirmed at 'C'
State-guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'A'
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)