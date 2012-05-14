(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BB+' issue rating to AerCap Aviation Solutions B.V.'s notes maturing in 2017, a rule 144A offering with registration rights. AerCap Aviation Solution's parent, AerCap Holdings N.V. (BBB-/Stable/--), guarantees the notes. The company will use proceeds to invest in aircraft and repay debt. The issue rating is one notch below the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating because of the large percentage of secured debt in AerCap's capital structure--secured debt and securitizations equal about two-thirds of its total assets. The rating on AerCap Holdings N.V. reflects its position as a major provider of aircraft operating leases, ownership of new-technology aircraft with relatively stable asset values, and our expectation that the company will maintain a relatively consistent financial profile through 2013, despite the addition of 38 aircraft over that period. We expect funds from operations (FFO) to debt to remain about 10%, acceptable for an aircraft leasing company. Inherent risks of cyclical demand and lease rates for aircraft, as well as a substantial percentage of encumbered assets, limit the credit rating. We characterize AerCap's business risk profile as "satisfactory," its financial risk profile as "significant," and its liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. The outlook is stable. We expect AerCap's financial profile to remain relatively consistent through 2013, despite incremental debt to fund the addition of a substantial number of committed aircraft deliveries over that period, with potential further acquisitions through sale/leasebacks. We could raise ratings if aircraft lease rates improved significantly from current levels because of stronger demand, resulting in FFO to debt increasing to the mid-teens percent area for a sustained period. We could lower ratings if lease rates deteriorated, causing FFO to debt to decline to the high-single-digit percent area for a sustained period, or if the company's access to capital became constrained (which could occur if Europe's sovereign debt problems expand into a global financial crisis). RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST AerCap Holdings N.V. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/-- Rating Assigned AerCap Aviation Solutions B.V. New notes due 2017 BB+ (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)