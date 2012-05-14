(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company's (RRD)
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
The ratings reflect the company's intention to reduce absolute levels of debt.
Given RRD's cash flow generation, Fitch believes that the company can meet its
pension funding requirements and reduce debt balances in order to get closer to
the lower end of RRD's stated leverage target of 2.5 times (x)-3.0x, which Fitch
believes is appropriate for the ratings at this time. As with ratings on any
business facing secular challenges, Fitch may continue to tighten the targeted
leverage metric for a given rating category as business risk increases.
Fitch believes that debt reduction will need to be a primary use of free cash
flow (FCF) going forward in order to maintain current ratings. Given the secular
challenges facing the company, deleveraging will primarily be driven through
debt level reductions. There is no tolerance in the ratings for material share
buy backs and/or increases in the current dividend level.
There is limited headroom within the ratings for the company to under perform
Fitch expectations. The company has guided to flat to slight revenue growth and
approximately $300 million in FCF (after dividends). Fitch believes this is
achievable. Revenue declines in the low to mid single digits over the next two
quarters could result in a Negative Outlook. Fitch believes that continued
revenue declines in the low to mid single digits would pressure cash flows and
slow down absolute debt reduction.
The ratings also reflect:
--RRD's scale and diverse product offering as the largest commercial printer in
the U.S. and worldwide. The U.S. commercial printing market size is
approximately $150 billion, and RRD has less than a 5% market share. RRD is one
of few well-capitalized competitors in this highly fragmented and sizeable
industry. The significant addressable market share that RRD could capture from
rivals may provide some offset to secular pressures.
--In Fitch's view, more than 50% of RRD's revenues face some degree of secular
headwinds (catalogs, magazines, books, directories, variable, commercial and
financial print). Certain sub-segments may not recover or exhibit positive
growth characteristics going forward. Fitch believes that continued pricing and
volume pressure, will challenge RRD's ability to drive GDP-level organic revenue
growth. Fitch's base case model assumes that pressures in the Books and
Directories segment accelerate and revenues in this business line declines in
the mid teens starting in 2013.
Rating Drivers:
--Given the secular challenges facing the company's business, Fitch does not
expect any positive rating momentum in the near term.
--Increased share buyback activity or revenue declines in the low to mid single
digits, whether due to secular/cyclical issues, would pressure the ratings.
Liquidity:
Fitch calculates RRD's FCF (after dividends) for the last 12 months ended March
31, 2012 at $455 million. Fitch expects FCF to be approximately $300 million in
2012. RRD's pension was $1 billion underfunded at the end of 2011. The company
intends to contribute $215 million to its pension funds in 2012. The 2012
contribution is reflected in Fitch's FCF expectations.
As of March 31, 2012, liquidity was supported by $415 million in cash ($370
million located outside of the U.S.) and $1.2 billion available under its $1.75
billion revolver that matures in December 2013.
As of March 31, 2012, there is approximately $327 million in revolver debt
balance outstanding, reflecting seasonal working capital balances and borrowing
used to fund the January 2012 $160 million maturity. After the revolver balance
has been repaid, Fitch expects the company to continue to reduce debt through
repurchases of notes in the open market or via tender offers.
RRD's next bond maturity is its $258 million 4.95% notes due in April 2014, $300
million 5.5% notes due in May 2015 and its $347 million 8.6% notes due in August
2016.
Leverage:
As of March 31, 2012, the company had total debt of $3.8 billion.
The company calculates leverage at 3.0x as of March 31, 2012, excluding
restructuring cost. Given the secular issues facing RRD, Fitch will no longer
adjust EBITDA for restructuring charges, resulting in an unadjusted gross
leverage ratio of 3.2x. Fitch believes restructuring charges will be an ongoing
expense. While current leverage is high for the rating, Fitch expects leverage
to be below 3.0x before year end.
Covenants:
Fitch notes that liens are not permitted under the existing bonds, unless a pari
passu lien is granted to the notes. There is also a general lien basket that
limits liens (and sale-leaseback transactions) to 15% of net tangible assets
(there is a 10% limit for the notes maturing in 2021, 2029, and 2031).
While the company's credit facility contains a 4.0x maximum leverage covenant,
current bondholders do not benefit from any material unsecured debt or unsecured
subsidiary guarantee restrictive covenants. Fitch notes that in the event that
the credit facility became guaranteed by the operating subsidiaries of RRD
(noting that the revolver does not expire until Dec. 17, 2013), Fitch would
expect to notch down the unsecured notes, reflecting this subordination.
Fitch has affirmed R.R. Donnelley's ratings as follows:
--IDR at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes and debentures at 'BB+'.
Fitch has also withdrawn the following ratings:
--Short-term IDR, 'B';
--Commercial paper, 'B'.
