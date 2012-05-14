(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 14 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia's Joint Stock Oil Company
Bashneft (Bashneft) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) of 'BB' and a National Long-term rating of 'AA-(rus)'.
Fitch has also assigned Bashneft Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs of
'B', foreign and local currency senior unsecured ratings of 'BB', and a national
senior unsecured rating of 'AA-(rus)' to its RUB-denominated domestic bonds. The
Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable.
The ratings reflect Bashneft's strong refining business, upstream operations
comparable to those of similarly rated oil and gas peers as well as Fitch's
expectations of the company's ability to successfully achieve higher coverage of
refining capacities with own oil production.
The company's business profile benefits from a relatively high level of
sophistication and complexity of its downstream operations with a total primary
refining capacity of some 24 million tonnes per annum. This is demonstrated by
the fact that its refining depth and Nelson Complexity Index are well above the
Russian average and are on par with those of international refineries rated by
Fitch. Further modernisation of the group's three refineries should enhance its
refining characteristics as well as enable it to produce more value-added
products and maintain sound refining margins.
Fitch expects the earnings contribution of the upstream division to increase
further in the medium term following the development of the Trebs & Titov
fields. The company plans to commence production at these fields in 2013 with
peak production reached in 2018-2022. The agency anticipates that the
development of these fields will enable Bashneft to support its positive
production dynamics over the next four to five years, albeit at a much slower
rate than during 2009-2011, and extend its geographic reach beyond its core
region - the Republic of Bashkortostan - accounting for over 90% of its oil
production.
Fitch expects Bashneft to increase oil output to about 326 kbopd (excluding M&A)
by 2016 from 302 kbopd in 2011. This should strengthen its position as a small
to medium-sized player in the E&P sector and improve the ratio of its oil output
to oil refining as it is currently skewed towards the latter. At the same time,
Fitch believes that the organic prospects of oil production expansion in the
long term are limited and thus expects the company to become an active M&A
player in the oil and gas sector.
The ratings also consider Bashneft's high reserves replacement rate and solid
reserves life achieved due to the application of enhanced oil recovery
techniques. While the company's relatively high production costs put it at a
disadvantage compared with Russian counterparts such as OJSC OC Rosneft
('BBB'/Stable) and OAO LUKOIL ('BBB-'/Stable), they are lower than those of OAO
Tatneft ('BB'/Stable), which also operates mature fields, and those of some
international peers.
Bashneft demonstrated a solid financial profile in 2011, but Fitch expects some
pressure on its credit metrics over the next three to four years, although they
are likely to remain comparable to those of international refining companies and
similarly rated integrated oil and gas companies. Bashneft's credit profile will
be driven by the implementation of an intensive investment programme of about
USD1.2bn per annum over 2011-2016, reflective of its growth strategy and
Fitch-forecast dividend payouts at levels lower than those in 2009-2011. As a
result, Fitch anticipates Bashneft's net leverage-related ratios to rise to 2x
in 2012-2013 and coverage ratios to remain in mid-single digit territory based
on Fitch's conservative oil price deck of USD95/bbl for 2012 and USD85/bbl for
2013.
Furthermore, Bashneft's ratings reflect the financial policy determined by its
majority shareholder Sistema Joint Stock Financial Corp (Sistema; 'BB-'/Stable),
a Russian industrial investment company with diversified holdings. As Bashneft
and OJSC Mobile TeleSystems ('BB+'/Stable) are the main contributors to
Sistema's cash flows, Fitch expects Bashneft to continue paying generous
dividends. Sistema appears to have a great degree of control over cash
upstreaming from its holdings through asset sales and/or dividends. For example,
following the acquisition of the Bashkir oil & energy assets in 2009, Sistema
transferred USD1.4bn of debt associated with this acquisition to Bashneft.
The Stable Outlook reflects the balance of risks inherent in the implementation
of the company's business strategy and its relationship with Sistema. Fitch
believes that Sistema will have to strike a balance between its dividend
appetite and Bashneft's capex requirements necessary to implement its strategy
and increase the company's long-term value. While Sistema will continue
extracting relatively high dividends from Bashneft, it is also interested in the
development of the oil business to gain a return on its investment. The
medium-term gross debt/ EBITDA target of 2x set by Bashneft can serve as an
indicator of balancing its dividend and investment policy.
Fitch notes that an aggressive capex programme and/or acquisition-driven growth
strategy resulting in a material deterioration of the company's credit metrics,
as well as significant pressure from Sistema regarding dividends would be
negative for Bashneft's ratings.
On the other hand, an increase in the Bashneft's E&P operations while
maintaining a strong financial profile, together with a less ambitious dividend
policy and/or clearly set restrictions of cash upstream by Sistema, as well as a
successful upgrade of the refineries leading to solid sustained refining margins
would be positive for ratings.
