PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 15
Feb 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
OVERVIEW -- We lowered our ratings on three classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from GMAC Commercial Mortgage Securities Inc.'s series 2001-C1, a U.S. CMBS transaction due to current and potential interest shortfalls. -- We lowered our rating on class F to 'D (sf)' because we expect the accumulated interest shortfalls to remain outstanding for the foreseeable future. -- The ratings actions primarily reflect approximately $1.1 million of previous advances intended to be recovered from the trust by the master servicer. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 10, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on three classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from GMAC Commercial Mortgage Securities Inc.'s series 2001-C1 due to current and potential interest shortfalls (see list). We downgraded class F to 'D (sf)' to reflect accumulated interest shortfalls outstanding four months, primarily due to ASER amounts ($50,957) related to one ($10.0 million, 13.0%) of the seven assets ($73.5 million; 95.4%) that are currently with the special servicer, Berkadia Commercial Mortgage LLC (Berkadia); interest not advanced of $294,950 associated with the Bridgewater Place and the Providence Office Center assets, which have been deemed nonrecoverable by Berkadia; and special servicing fees ($15,415). The master servicer, Berkadia, has informed us that it intends to recover a total of $1.1 million in outstanding advances from the trust related to property protection advances (PPA) made on behalf of the Bridgewater Place specially service asset. Berkadia expects to recover the $1.1 million over the next six months, which will potentially cause interest shortfalls up to and including the class D certificate. We lowered our ratings on class D and E because we expect these classes to be susceptible to future interest shortfalls, resulting primarily from the recovery of the previous PPA made by Berkadia. Class E has already experienced an interest shortfall in the prior month. As of the Sept. 17, 2012, trustee remittance report, ARAs totaling $31.2 million were in effect for four of the seven specially serviced assets. The reported monthly interest shortfalls totaled $378,976 and affected all bonds subordinate to and including the class E certificates. Including the above mentioned recoveries by Berkadia, we estimated the potential interest shortfalls for the next six months to be approximately $439,908, which will likely affect all bonds subordinate to and including class D. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available at "RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Rating U.S. CMBS In The Face Of Interest Shortfalls, Feb. 23, 2006 RATINGS LOWERED GMAC Commercial Mortgage Securities Inc. Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2001-C1 Reported Rating Credit interest shortfalls Class To From enhcmt(%) Current Accumulated D CCC- (sf) BBB+ (sf) 98.98 0 0 E CCC- (sf) B+ (sf) 76.56 46,734 46,734 F D (sf) CCC- (sf) 59.74 80,948 146,382
Feb 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct