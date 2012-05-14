(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BB' long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on NV Energy, Inc. (NVE) and the 'BB+' long-term IDRs on NVE's utility operating subsidiaries Nevada Power Company (NPC) and Sierra Pacific Power Company (SPPC). A full list of rating actions is shown at the end of this release. In addition, Fitch has revised the Rating Outlook on all three entities to Positive from Stable. These rating actions affect approximately $4.7 billion of debt. A ratings upgrade on all three entities could occur if consolidated financial metrics strengthen and appear sustainable near the following levels: --EBITDA interest coverage approaching 3.5x;

--Debt-to-EBITDA approaching 4.5x;

--Funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt greater than 14%. Fitch expects improved consolidated financial performance this year, driven primarily by NPC's recent rate increase that took effect Jan. 1, 2012. In that general rate case (GRC) decision, the Public Utility Commission of Nevada (PUCN) approved recovery in rates of the Harry Allen Generating Station, the final part of NVE's six-year-long generation build-out. Further strengthening of NVE's financial profile could be realized from continued economic recovery in Nevada, expected completion of the ON Line transmission project in the second half of 2013, and additional debt reduction at the parent company. Key rating factors: --Moderately high debt leverage and relatively weak financial metrics; --Improving financial profile; --The completion of a multi-year plan to significantly increase company-owned generation; --A balanced regulatory environment in Nevada; --Tough economic conditions in Nevada. Weak Financial Metrics: NVE's ratings remain constrained by the company's relatively weak, but improving, financial metrics. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, NVE's EBITDA interest coverage was 2.8x, its debt to EBITDA was 5.4x, and its FFO to debt was 10.9%. These metrics are below average when compared to the broader utility sector. Financial Improvement Expected: Fitch expects NVE's financial metrics to strengthen in the near term, supported by the recently implemented rates at NPC and significantly reduced growth capex. The combination of the two factors could result in free cash flow and alleviate stress on the balance sheet. Current growth capex is limited primarily to the NV Energize Smart Grid project and the ON Line transmission project. Total capital spending over 2012-2014 is expected to be approximately $1.4 billion, which is less than the amount spent in 2008 alone at the height of the utilities' six-year-long capital spending program that increased company-owned generation by more than 3,800 megawatts (MW). Benefits From Company-Owned Generation: The significant increase in company-owned generation since 2005 is beneficial to credit quality. The utilities' operating characteristics have been enhanced and set the stage for improved financial performance in future years. The generating fleet is much more efficient now than it was at the outset of the expansion program, and the utilities are able to earn a return on their investments in rate base. Constructive Regulatory Environment: Fuel and purchased power cost pass-through mechanisms allowed by the PUCN help provide some stability to cash flows during periods of commodity and power price volatility. The PUCN also pre-approves planned construction costs for recovery in future GRCs and has mitigated regulatory lag by permitting use of a hybrid test-year methodology. Tough Economic Conditions in Nevada: Financial performance reflects the tough economic conditions in Nevada, a state particularly hard hit by the collapse of the housing market and broader recession. The stubbornly high unemployment rate and slow economic recovery in Nevada have constrained power demand and slowed growth at the utilities. As the economy recovers, Fitch expects NVE to benefit from load growth and the efficiencies associated with its recent generation investments. Adequate Liquidity: Fitch considers NVE's liquidity position to be adequate. NPC and SPPC have sufficient availability under their respective $500 million and $250 million revolving credit facilities. These five-year facilities were recently entered into and do not mature until March 23, 2017. Availability under the facilities is reduced by negative mark-to-market exposure of hedging obligations, but never by more than $250 million for NPC and $125 million for SPPC. Under the direction of the PUCN, neither utility has entered into fixed-price natural gas hedges since 2009. As of March 23, 2012, neither utility had any negative mark-to-market exposure for hedging transactions. Ample availability under the credit facilities and an historical track record of good access to the capital markets, combined with moderate capex needs, should give NVE and its utility subsidiaries sufficient financial flexibility to carry out their capital spending projects. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and revised the Outlook to Positive from Stable: NVE --Long-term IDR at 'BB'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BB'. NPC --Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; --Senior secured debt at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BB+'. SPPC --Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; --Senior secured debt at 'BBB'. (Reporting By Hilary Russ)