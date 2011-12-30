(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating and outlook on Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd. (B-/Negative/--; cnB-/--) are not affected by a possible sale of the company's interests in a Shanghai Bund project to SOHO China Ltd. If the transaction materializes, we will analyze the improvement in Shanghai Zendai's financial risk profile and consider any appropriate rating action after: (1) conditions for the deal, including completion of due diligence, are fulfilled; and (2) we obtain sufficient information regarding sales prospects, given current weak market sentiment, and the company's refinancing strategy.

In our view, the transaction, if completed, would strengthen Shanghai Zendai's liquidity. We believe the company's cash proceeds of about Chinese renminbi (RMB) 2.96 billion from the transaction would alleviate refinancing risk and significantly lower leverage if it uses the cash to repay debt. An announcement by SOHO China has indicated that Shanghai Zendai will use part of proceeds to repay RMB978 million in trust financing due in April 2012. We believe that the remaining proceeds would be more than sufficient to cover Shanghai Zendai's other short-term maturities.