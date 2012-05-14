(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- Garanti Diversified Payment Rights Finance Co.'s (Turkiye Garanti Bankasi) note issuances are securitizations of all current and future U.S. dollar-, euro-, and British pound sterling-denominated diversified payment rights consisting of SWIFT MT100 category payment order messages that Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (Garanti) receives as a result of its international financial operations.

-- We affirmed our ratings on 16 of Garanti Diversified Payment Rights Finance Co.'s series and our SPURs on eight series.

-- The affirmations follow our review of the ratings and SPURs under our recently revised financial future flow criteria.

-- The ratings and SPURs reflect our view of Garanti's ability to generate the specific flow of receivables that are being securitized, the transactions' supportive structural features, and our view of sovereign interference risk using our updated approach to rating financial future flow transactions. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) May 14, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on 16 series of notes issued by Garanti Diversified Payment Rights Finance Co.'s (Turkiye Garanti Bankasi). We also affirmed our Standard & Poor's underlying ratings (SPURS) on eight of the series (see list). The note issuances are securitizations of all current and future U.S. dollar-, euro-, and British pound sterling-denominated diversified payment rights consisting of Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) MT100 category payment order messages. These payment order messages are products of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi's (Garanti's) international financial operations. Today's affirmations follow our review of the ratings and SPURs under our recently revised financial future flow criteria (for more information, see "Global Financial Future Flow Transaction Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 14, 2011). Our 'AA-' ratings on the series 2005-C and 2005-D notes are based on the full financial guarantee insurance policies that Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. ('AA-' financial enhancement rating) and Assured Guaranty Corp. ('AA-' financial enhancement rating) provide. Our 'BBB' ratings and the respective corresponding SPURs on the other 14 series address the likelihood of the full and timely payment of debt service without full financial guarantee insurance policies. The 'BBB' ratings and SPURs reflect our view of:

-- Garanti's ability to generate the specific flow of receivables that are being securitized;

-- The transactions' supportive structural features; and

-- Our view of Turkey's sovereign interference risk. The supportive structural features include the strong credit enhancement through overcollateralization and the strong transaction-adjusted bank liquidity. The transactions also benefit from cash-sharing mechanisms, early amortization triggers, and features that mitigate sovereign interference through the use of both offshore lockbox accounts and designated depository banks. Moreover, the transactions each benefit from a true sale of the assets to an offshore special-purpose vehicle. Garanti Diversified Payment Rights Finance Co.'s performance remains very strong, with a 94.23x debt service coverage ratio as of April 2012. We will continue to surveil our ratings and SPURs on the transactions and revise them as necessary to reflect any changes in the transactions' underlying credit quality. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Research Update: Outlooks On Six Turkish Financial Institutions Revised To Stable After Sovereign Outlook Revision; Ratings Affirmed, published May 4, 2012.

-- Global Financial Future Flow Transaction Methodology And Assumptions, published Nov. 14, 2011.

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, published Nov. 9, 2011.

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.

-- Scenario Analysis: Emerging Market Financial Future Flow Securitizations Should Weather Upsets, Both at Home and Abroad, published Aug. 5, 2008.

-- The Three Building Blocks of an Emerging Markets Future Flow Transaction Rating, published Nov. 16, 2004. RATINGS/SPURs AFFIRMED Transaction Series Rating/SPUR

Garanti Diversified Payment Rights Finance Co.

2005-A BBB/BBB

2005-B BBB/BBB

2005-C AA-/BBB

2005-D AA-/BBB

2005-E BBB

2005-F BBB/BBB

2005-G BBB

2005-I BBB

2006-B BBB

2006-D BBB

2007-A BBB/BBB

2007-B BBB/BBB

2007-C BBB/BBB

2007-D BBB

2009-A BBB

2010-A BBB SPUR-Standard & Poor's underlying rating. (Reporting By Hilary Russ)