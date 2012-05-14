(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is updating the charges it applies to market risk exposure for banks that are domiciled in jurisdictions subject to the Basel 2.5 regulatory framework and have regulatory-approved internal market risk models, according to an advance notice of proposed criteria change that Standard & Poor's published today. The charges are a component of our calculation of a bank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio under our risk-adjusted capital framework (RACF). (See "Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 6, 2010, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) We intend these revisions to better capture market risk in our RACF methodology, following the improved disclosure on banks' trading book exposures in Pillar 3 reports under the new Basel 2.5 framework. Standard & Poor's expects to publish the revised charges for market risk exposure by the beginning of June 2012. We will not publish a request for comment. We expect few, if any, rating actions following the application of our updated market risk charges. Our RAC ratios (before diversification) will likely remain broadly unchanged for banks with regulatory-approved internal market risk models in Basel 2.5 jurisdictions. For a few banks with large trading operations, we could lower our RAC ratios by more than 10 basis points. Any such decreases will depend on the nature of the banks' positions and the previous applicable Basel 2 regulatory charges. In rare instances, if any, a lower RAC ratio could result in a negative revision of our assessment of a bank's capital and earnings of a sufficient magnitude that we could consider lowering the ratings on the bank. At present, we do not expect to change the existing methodology for banks with no regulatory-approved VaR models in Basel 2.5 jurisdictions or for banks outside Basel 2.5 jurisdictions. The complete article, "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Updating Market Risk Charges For Banks In Our Risk-Adjusted Capital Framework," is available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. Although we are in favor of the tougher rules, we believe the Basel 2.5 measures are complex and there could be overlaps and gaps among them, as well as inconsistencies in implementation by individual banks. We believe Basel 2.5 is one of several factors hampering investment banks' returns, and that staggered implementation across the world has added to the sector's uneven playing field (see "Basel 2.5 Increases The Squeeze On Investment Banking Returns," published today on RatingsDirect. (Reporting By Hilary Russ)