(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- Today's rating actions on Ibercaja's mortgage covered bonds follows our downgrade and CreditWatch negative update on the long-term counterparty credit rating on Ibercaja Banco (BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2) on Dec. 15, 2011.

-- Our covered bond criteria establish a maximum potential uplift above the rating on the issuer of seven notches for a "low" ALMM classification, which is the case for Ibercaja's covered bonds.

-- As Ibercaja's covered bond ratings now incorporate the maximum possible uplift under our covered bond criteria, any further rating action on Ibercaja would directly affect the ratings assigned to the mortgage covered bonds issued by the bank, all else being equal. MADRID (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 30, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed on CreditWatch negative its 'AAA' credit ratings on Ibercaja Banco [IBEBA.UL] S.A.'s (Ibercaja) mortgage covered bonds ("cedulas hipotecarias"; CHs) (see list below). Today's CreditWatch negative placement reflects the Dec. 15, 2011 downgrade of the bank and the CreditWatch negative update on Ibercaja's long-term counterparty credit rating, which in turn reflects the possibility of a downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain of up to two notches, and its direct or indirect impact the ratings on Ibercaja (see "Spanish Bank Ibercaja Banco Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'BBB+' On Bank Criteria Change; Still On CreditWatch Negative"). The current ratings on the CHs are based on our covered bond criteria (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). We have assessed the current asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) risk as "low", and categorize the program in category "1", resulting in a maximum potential covered bond ratings uplift above the rating on the issuer of seven notches. Based on these criteria and the application of our credit and cash flow stresses from the latest information we received from the issuer, we have assessed that the overcollateralization available to support Ibercaja's CHs can sustain the maximum uplift above the long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on Ibercaja (BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2). Today, we have placed our ratings on Ibercaja's CHs on CreditWatch negative. This reflects that Ibercaja's CHs currently benefit from the maximum uplift of seven notches possible under our criteria and, all things remaining equal, any further rating action on the issuer would automatically lead to a corresponding rating change on the covered bonds issued by Ibercaja. Our assumptions that we use to calculate our target credit enhancement in line with our Dec. 16, 2009 covered bond ALMM criteria are not dependent on the rating on the issuer or the ratings on the covered bonds themselves. Therefore, all other aspects remaining the same, a downgrade of the issuer or a downgrade of the covered bonds will not affect the target credit enhancement level we deem commensurate to support the covered bond ratings. We aim to resolve our CreditWatch negative placement on the ratings on Ibercaja's CHs shortly after we have resolved the CreditWatch placement of the issuer's ICR. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Related articles are available on RatingsDirect. Criteria, presales, servicer evaluations, and ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Alternatively, call one of the following Standard & Poor's numbers: Client Support Europe (44) 20-7176-7176; London Press Office (44) 20-7176-3605; Paris (33) 1-4420-6708; Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-225; Stockholm (46) 8-440-5914; or Moscow (7) 495-783-4011. RATINGS LIST Rating To From RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE Ibercaja Banco S.A.'s Cedulas Hipotecarias

AAA/Watch Neg AAA/Stable Spain: Cedulas Hipotecarias (mortgage covered bonds) Surveillance Credit Analyst: Ana Galdo, Madrid (34) 91-389-6947;

