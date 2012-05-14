May 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- We are assigning our 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit rating on Valener Inc.

-- The rating reflects our view of the company's inherent link to Gaz Metro L.P. (GMLP), as well as a strong business risk profile and significant financial risk profile.

-- The stable outlook on Valener reflects the stable outlook on GMLP. Rating Action On May 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit rating on Montreal-based Valener Inc. The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating reflects Standard & Poor's view of the company's inherent link to Gaz Metro L.P. (GMLP; A-/Stable/--), as well as a strong business risk profile and significant financial risk profile. The ratings are not equalized with those on GMLP, as there are no explicit debt or distribution guarantees between the two. Valener receives distributions from its equity ownership in GMLP that are residual to debt servicing at Gaz Metro Inc. (A-/Stable/--), which benefits from GMLP as a guarantor. Valener has a 29.0% equity interest in GMLP, and a 24.5% economic interest in the Seigneurie de Beaupre wind power projects under long-term contracts to Hydro-Quebec. The interest in GMLP represents more than 90% of Valener's assets, and we expect it to stay near this level. We base our assessment of the company's business risk on GMLP's underlying regulated natural gas distribution businesses in Quebec and Vermont, as well as its regulated electric transmission and distribution assets in Vermont. GMLP also has interests in the Seigneurie de Beaupre wind power projects. We expect residual cash flows from wind power to be more volatile than those from regulated gas distribution due to the nature of wind generation In our view, the relationship between GMLP and Valener is key to the rating. Valener has no direct operations or staff, and is managed by GMLP pursuant to a management and administration support agreement. Valener's four board members are also on the GMLP board, and its stated strategy is to maintain its 29% proportional interest in GMLP as it increases. GMI has supported Valener, providing an additional C$20 million in distributions over three years starting in fiscal 2011 to support Valener's dividends. Without this relationship, we would view a simple equity investment in GMLP as a higher risk cash flow due to its subordinated nature, and our ratings would reflect that view. We believe Valener's business risk profile reflects the additional wind interest, the subordinated cash flows, and the lack of restriction on nonregulated business activity that is present at GMLP through its trust indenture. Valener's significant financial risk profile reflects our view of the company's degree of leverage and future financing needs. Valener receives distributions from GMLP, and accounts for its interest as equity. The distributions reflect residual cash flows from GMLP after it has satisfied its own financing needs. Pursuant to the partnership agreement, GMLP has to distribute at least 85% of its net income, excluding nonrecurring items. Any distributions less than 85% will require 90% approval from GMLP's board, which provides an effective veto to the four Valener directors nominated to the board. GMLP is distributing above this level, so we view this as a lower limit to cash flows at Valener, recognizing the fact that earnings are variable. We forecast funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt of approximately 32% in 2012, and about 26% in 2013. Falling FFO-to-debt is a function of debt at Valener, which we expect to increase to approximately C$100 million at year-end from C$44 million at first-quarter 2012, as the company invests in GMLP to maintain its proportionate interest as GMLP completes the Central Vermont Public Service Corp. (CVPS) acquisition later this year. We expect distributions received from GMLP to be sufficient to maintain Valener's C$1.00 per share dividend and maintain FFO-to-debt financial metrics in the mid to high 20% range. Liquidity We view Valener's liquidity as adequate. In accordance with our liquidity criteria, expectations and assumptions that support our assessment include the following:

-- Liquidity sources in the next 12 months will exceed its uses 1.2x or more.

-- We believe the company has a sound relationship with its banks and good access to the capital markets. Valener has sources of approximately C$180 million, including approximately C$25 million of FFO, and approximately C$155 million availability under its C$200 million revolver that matures in 2016. Uses include expected capital spending of more than C$140 million to finance its investments in GMLP and Seigneurie de Beaupre wind projects in fiscal 2012. Outlook The stable outlook on Valener reflects the stable outlook on GMLP. We believe that a negative rating action on GMLP would lead to one on Valener; however, the reverse is not necessarily true. Furthermore, a negative rating action on Valener would not necessarily flow through to GMLP. We view the integrated relationship between GMLP and Valener as beneficial to the rating--any change in this relationship, but not Valener's share ownership, would cause us to reassess our rating on the company. We would lower the rating if we expected a sustained decline in Valener's adjusted FFO-to-debt to below 23% from the 32% we forecast in 2012. An upgrade is unlikely in our 18-24 month outlook period. Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List Rating Assigned Valener Inc. Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/--