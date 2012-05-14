(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- Private-equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners is acquiring U.S. gift retailer Things Remembered for $295 million, excluding fees and expenses.

-- We are assigning a preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to TRM Holdings Corp., the parent of Things Remembered.

-- We are also assigning a preliminary 'B' issue-level rating and a preliminary '3' recovery rating to the proposed $147 million credit facility issued by Things Remembered.

-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that the company's niche position in the retail gift industry will support sales and earnings growth, leading to modest credit measures improvement in the near-to-intermediate term. Rating Action On May 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to Ohio-based TRM Holdings Corp., the parent of Things Remembered Inc. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'B' issue-level rating to Things Remembered Inc.'s $147 million senior secured credit facility, which consists of a $30 million revolver and a $117 million term loan. The preliminary recovery rating on this debt is '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. Private-equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners will use the proceeds from the proposed debt, along with a $30 million mezzanine note (unrated) and about $163 million of an equity contribution to fund the $295 million purchase of Things Remembered from Bruckmann, Rosser, Sherrill & Co. and GB Merchant Partners. Rationale The preliminary ratings on Things Remembered reflect our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "aggressive" and a business risk profile as "vulnerable." Pro forma for the transaction, debt to EBITDA was about 5.2x at Jan. 28, 2012, and EBITDA coverage of interest is in the low-2x area. Although we anticipate modest earnings growth to propel modest improvement of these measures over the near term, we believe the company will remain substantially leveraged, with total debt in the high-4x area by the end of fiscal 2012. We assess the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable," reflecting its small scale in the highly fragmented and competitive retail gift industry. In our view, the company's narrow product focus and discretionary nature of its product offering, as well as the availability of substitutes, makes its operations susceptible to volatility. Still, the company has successfully established a niche position in the industry and is a major personalized gift retailer in the U.S., with essentially no other significant competitor with physical retail presence in the highly fragmented and narrow personalized gift segment. We believe, however, that the company's direct segment faces more intense competition from many small online players. Things Remembered's operating performance is susceptible to economic conditions and the company faced sales pressure in recent years due to the economic slowdown, with same-store sales declining 2.9% and 2.7% in 2008 and 2009, respectively. However, sales traction rebounded, with same-store sales increasing in the low-single-digit percent over the past ten consecutive quarters. The company's EBITDA margin also widened to about 15.6% at the end of 2011 from about 13.4% a year earlier as a result of sales leverage, improved efficiencies, and increasing revenue from gift personalization. We anticipate additional benefits from an improving economy to continue to drive profitability gains for the company. Our projections for Things Remembered during 2012 include the following assumptions:

-- Revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percent range during 2012, reflecting low-single-digit percent same-store sales growth and incremental sales from the new stores;

-- EBITDA margin increasing to about 16.1% as a result of sales leverage, and continuous modest growth of gift personalization which delivers 100% gross margin;

-- Capital spending at about 2011 levels to support the opening of about 20 new stores; and

-- Positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation for the company. Liquidity The company's liquidity is "adequate," in our view. We anticipate Things Remembered will be able to withstand adverse market circumstances over the next 12 months while maintaining sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We expect coverage of uses by sources in excess of 1.2x or more over the next 12 months.

-- We also expect net sources to be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA

-- We believe that covenant compliance will survive an unanticipated 15% drop in EBITDA.

-- There are no near-term debt maturities. Pro forma for the transaction, liquidity sources consist of a $30 million revolver of which the company will likely borrow less than $5 million at the time of closing to fund its working capital needs. We anticipate the outstanding balance to be repaid within a couple of months. The revolver matures in 2017, the company's term loan is due in 2018, and the mezzanine notes mature six months after the term loan matures. The company's cash flow is vulnerable to profitability pressures and the company's FOCF was negative during 2008 and 2009. Better profitability led to positive FOCF in the past two years. We anticipate the company being FOCF positive during 2012. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on TRM, to be published separately on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectations that the company's niche position in the gift retail industry and improving profitability to result in credit measures that remain in line with our assessment of its business and financial risk profiles. We could lower the ratings if operating performance and credit protection measures deteriorate, leading to leverage increasing to over 6x or coverage of interest of less than 2x. This would likely be precipitated by intensified competitive pressures and/or an weaker-than-expected economic recovery forcing customers to curb their discretionary spending. This could occur if EBITDA declines about 13% from fiscal 2011 level and debt remains constant at pro forma level. Although not likely in the near term, we could consider a higher rating if profitability gains, along with modest debt reduction, lead to leverage decreasing toward 4x. This could occur if revenues grow at about 5%-6%, gross margin remains relatively flat, and the company makes modest debt reduction as mandated by the credit agreement excess cash flow sweep. Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Ratings TRM Holdings Corporation Corporate Credit Rating B(prelim)/Stable/-- Things Remembered Inc. Senior Secured $30 mil revolver B(prelim)

Recovery Rating 3(prelim) $117 mil term loan B(prelim)

