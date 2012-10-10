Oct 10 - Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Barclays Bank plc's (Barclays
Bank) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook and
Short-term IDR at 'F1'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed the bank's 'a'
Viability Rating (VR), '1' Support Rating and 'A' Support Rating Floor (SRF).
The agency has also affirmed the ratings of Barclays Bank's parent, Barclays plc
and all issue ratings. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating action commentary.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's Global Trading
and Universal Bank (GTUB) periodic review. Fitch's outlook for the sector is
stable. Positive rating drivers include improved liquidity, funding,
capitalisation and more streamlined businesses, all partly driven by regulation.
Offsetting these positive drivers are substantial earnings pressure, regulatory
uncertainty and heightened legal and operational risks.
The affirmation of Barclays Bank's VR and IDRs reflect these themes, as well as
the stable risk profile of its large and core UK retail banking and Barclaycard
operations.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Barclays Bank's IDRs are driven by its VR, which is based on the bank's strong
franchises across diversified businesses, its generally good track record in
managing credit and market risk effectively, strong liquidity management and
Fitch's expectation that the bank will maintain sound capital ratios that are in
line with its global peers. The VR also reflects market risk exposure through
its investment banking operations and the exposure to material litigation risk.
Reputation risk is currently considered high and a clear near-term priority for
the bank's new management team.
Fitch expects Barclays to continue to operate as a global universal bank with
material investment banking operations. The bank's newly appointed CEO launched
a full review of the bank's businesses, and Fitch expects this review to result
in the downscaling of some business areas, including for pure reputational risk
reasons. However, at the same time, the new CEO has already stated that he does
not expect a breakup of the bank or an exit from whole business lines. Barclays
Bank's performance in H112 remained solid, despite a difficult operating
environment, and the bank benefits from good cost efficiency, including in its
investment banking business, compared to many peers.
Barclays Bank's VR reflects Fitch's view that the bank has generally managed
credit and market risks effectively, especially in its retail operations, and
that it tightly controls risk exposure. The VR is sensitive to material changes
in risk appetite and would come under pressure if the bank materially increased
market risk exposure in its investment banking operations, which Fitch currently
does not expect. As one of the largest global investment banks, Barclays has
strong market shares in several key segments in fixed income and equities, which
potentially expose the bank to material market risk. The performance of the
bank's investment banking activities inevitably oscillates, but has remained
more stable than at many peers.
Barclays Bank's VR would also come under pressure if the bank's asset quality,
which has suffered particularly in its European lending operations and is also
starting to suffer in Africa, deteriorates very significantly. Fitch believes
that the bank's good credit risk control has resulted in a loan book composition
that is more resilient to an economic downturn than at some of its domestic and
international peers.
Barclays Bank's exposure to GIIPS countries (the largest exposures are
residential mortgages in Italy and Spain) has declined as the bank has actively
reduced exposure and the funding gaps of local operations in Spain, Portugal and
Italy. Nevertheless, at end-June 2012 the aggregate funding mismatch in Spain
('BBB'/Negative), Portugal ('BB+'/Negative) and Italy ('A-'/Negative) was
material at GBP18bn, of which GBP11.9bn related to Italy. This gives rise to
potential redenomination risk in a very extreme scenario, but Fitch expects the
funding mismatch to be reduced further.
Fitch considers Barclays Bank's liquidity profile to be a relative strength. Its
large end-June 2012 liquidity pool of GBP170bn, of which GBP124bn was held in
cash and deposits with central banks, is of high quality and amply covers
GBP101bn of short-term unsecured wholesale funding due within one year. Barclays
Bank's VR is sensitive to a deterioration of the bank's funding and liquidity,
which Fitch currently does not expect.
Barclays Bank's VR reflects Fitch's expectation that it will maintain sound
capitalisation in the face of regulatory pressure. The bank has estimated a
'look-through' Basel III core Tier 1 (CT1) ratio at the Barclays plc level of
around 8.6% for January 2013, which would be in line with estimates for its
peers, and Fitch expects Barclays Bank to continue to strengthen its capital
ratios over the coming years.
As a retail and globally operating investment bank, Barclays Bank is exposed to
material litigation, regulatory and operational risk, and charges for customer
redress and regulatory fines in 2011 and H112 were significant. Fitch expects
that these risks will remain higher than in the past, but that the related costs
will be absorbable through operating profit. Barclays Bank's VR would come under
pressure if the probability of material losses related to these risks increased.
Upward momentum for Barclays Bank's VR and IDR would either require a material
scaling back of its investment banking ambition, which Fitch considers unlikely,
or could arise as a consequence of continuing further reduction in risk appetite
and exposure, combined with improvements in the group's operating environment
and profitability and further progress in strengthening capitalisation.
As Barclays Bank's VR and SRF are at the same level, a downgrade of the VR would
only result in a downgrade of its Long-term IDR if the SRF was also lowered.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Barclays Bank's Support Rating and SRF reflect Fitch's expectation that the UK
authorities' propensity to provide support for the large and systemically
important banks will remain high in the medium term. Fitch expects support for
banks in the UK and other European countries to decline over time, which would
result in lower Support Ratings and SRFs. Barclays Bank's Support Rating and SRF
are also sensitive to a weakening of the UK authorities' ability to provide
support and therefore to the UK's creditworthiness.
GOVERNMENT GUARANTEED DEBT, SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The 'AAA'/'F1+' debt and programme rating assigned to debt guaranteed by the UK
government is based on the UK's sovereign rating and reflects Fitch's view that
the UK government would ensure timely payment on the liabilities guaranteed by
the government. The ratings are sensitive to any change in the UK's sovereign
rating.
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Barclays are all notched
down from the VR of Barclays in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any
change in the VR of Barclays Bank.
HOLDING COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
Barclays plc's VR and IDRs are equalised with those of Barclays Bank and reflect
the absence of any double leverage at the holding company level. Barclays plc's
VR and Long-term IDR is sensitive to any change in Barclay Bank's VR. Barclays
plc's Support Rating and SRF reflect Fitch's view that support from the UK
sovereign for the holding company is possible, but cannot be relied on.
The rating actions are as follows:
Barclays Bank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR and short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Government guaranteed senior long-term debt and programme: affirmed at 'AAA'
Guaranteed senior short-term debt and programme: affirmed at 'F1+'
Lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Upper Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Preference shares with no constraints on coupon omission: affirmed at 'BB+'
Other hybrids: affirmed at 'BBB-'
The rating actions have no impact on the ratings of the outstanding covered
bonds issued by Barclays Bank
Barclays plc (Barclays's holding company parent)
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Barclays US CCP Funding LLC
US Repo Notes Programme: affirmed at 'F1'
