Overview
-- The deepening economic recession is limiting the Spanish government's
policy options.
-- Rising unemployment and spending constraints are likely to intensify
social discontent and contribute to friction between Spain's central and
regional governments.
-- Doubts over some eurozone governments' commitment to mutualizing the
costs of Spain's bank recapitalization are, in our view, a destabilizing
factor for the country's credit outlook.
-- We are therefore lowering our long- and short-term sovereign credit
ratings on Spain to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2'.
-- The negative outlook on the long-term rating reflects our view of the
significant risks to Spain's economic growth and budgetary performance, and
the lack of a clear direction in eurozone policy.
Rating Action
On Oct. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
sovereign credit rating on the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+'. At the
same time, we lowered the short-term sovereign credit rating to 'A-3' from
'A-2'. The outlook on the long-term rating is negative.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our view of mounting risks to Spain's public finances,
due to rising economic and political pressures. The central government's
policy responses are likely to be constrained by:
-- A severe and deepening economic recession that could lead to
increasing social discontent and rising tensions between Spain's central and
regional governments;
-- A policy setting framework among the eurozone governments that in our
opinion still lacks predictability. Our understanding from recent statements
is that the Eurogroup's commitment to break the vicious circle between banks
and sovereigns, as announced at a summit on June 29, does not extend to
enabling the European Stability Mechanism to recapitalize large ongoing
European banks. Our previous assumption (which was a key factor in our
decision to affirm our ratings on Spain on Aug. 1, 2012) was that official
loans to distressed Spanish financial institutions would eventually be
mutualized among eurozone governments and thus Spanish net general government
debt would remain below 80% of GDP beyond 2015.
In our view, the capacity of Spain's political institutions (both domestic and
multilateral) to deal with the severe challenges posed by the current economic
and financial crisis is declining, and therefore, in accordance with our
rating methodology (see "Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And
Assumptions," published June 30, 2011), we have lowered the rating by two
notches.
With local elections approaching and many regional governments facing
significant financial difficulties, tensions between the central and regional
governments are rising, leading to substantially diluted policy outcomes.
These rising domestic constraints are, in our view, likely to limit the
central government's policy options.
At the same time, Spain is enduring a severe and, in our view, deepening
economic recession as reflected in our real GDP forecast of -1.8% in 2012 and
-1.4% in 2013 (see "The Eurozone's New Recession--Confirmed," published Sept.
25, 2012). The pace of private sector deleveraging, together with the
government's budgetary consolidation measures, is likely to lead to an even
deeper contraction of investment and consumption in both the public and
private sectors. While exports have expanded significantly (in July, Spain
recorded its first monthly current account surplus since August 1998), we do
not think their contribution to incomes and employment will offset the impact
of depressed demand on the Spanish labor market and, via reduced tax revenues,
the government's fiscal performance.
Moreover, since 2008 the policy responses from Europe's monetary and political
authorities have not, in our opinion, been effective in permanently reversing
the tight financing conditions faced by large parts of the Spanish private
sector. While lending rates have declined in recent months for blue chip
corporate borrowers, small and medium sized enterprises (which employ 76% of
the national workforce) are paying average interest rates of 6.6% as of August
(TEDR, Tipo effective definicion restringida) on borrowings up to five years,
versus 4.8% in 2009.
In our view, the shortage of credit is an even greater problem than its cost.
According to data published by the Banco de Espana, loans to nonfinancial
domestic enterprises have declined by EUR161 billion from the end of 2008
through August 2012 (though this decline also reflects write-offs,
repossessions, and reclassifications). We estimate this to equal about 15% of
GDP. While this weakness may be as much a function of demand as it is of
supply, its effect on the real economy has been debilitating, with no visible
reversal, as banks shrink their loan books in order to meet strict capital
requirements.
In our opinion, the 2013 state budget is based on overly optimistic growth
assumptions (government real GDP forecast of -0.5%). Fiscal targets are likely
to be undermined by a continuous decline in employment, as well as the
government's proposal to possibly index pensions before year-end 2012, and to
raise them in 2013. In our view, meeting the government's deficit targets in
2012 and 2013 will require additional budgetary consolidation measures, which
in turn could amplify the economic recession, particularly if a more
determined eurozone policy response is unable to materially improve the
financing conditions in the economy and stabilize domestic demand.
Although we think the recently passed National Reform Program will ultimately
help to strengthen the economic fundamentals and resilience of the Spanish
economy, these benefits may only be felt over the long term. In fact, the
current deterioration in economic and financial conditions could raise fiscal
risks in the near-to-medium term before the growth enhancing structural
reforms take root. Therefore, we view the Spanish government's hesitation to
agree to a formal assistance program that would likely significantly lower the
sovereign's commercial financing costs via purchases by the European Stability
Mechanism and ECB as potentially raising the downside risks to Spain's rating
(see "A Request For A Full Bailout Would Not Affect Spain's Sovereign Ratings,
published Aug. 22, 2012).
Overall, against the backdrop of a deepening economic recession, we believe
that the government's resolve will be repeatedly tested by domestic
constituencies that are being adversely affected by its policies. Accordingly,
we think the government's room to maneuver to contain the crisis has
diminished.
The uncertain trajectory and timing of eurozone policy making is affecting
business and consumer confidence--and hence the capacity of the Spanish
economy to grow. A key outcome for Spain will be whether eurozone policies can
contribute to stabilization in its domestic financial system in a timely
manner, in particular by reversing the net outflow of funds in the economy
experienced during 2011 and 2012. Following the audit of the banking sector,
we believe that an improvement in financial conditions hinges in part on the
resolve of policymakers to make progress on the integration of the eurozone,
starting with the implementation of agreements reached at the summit on June
29. We believe implementing these agreements could help to stabilize the
eurozone and contribute to arresting any further weakening in the
creditworthiness of sovereigns in the so-called periphery.
We continue to view the governments, including Spain, that are receiving
official assistance as vulnerable to delays or setbacks in the eurozone's
plans for a support framework. This includes pooling sufficient common
resources to support sovereign lending facilities and the creation of a
banking union with a single regulator and a common resolution framework. In
this light, our current net general government debt projections reflect our
assumption that official loans to distressed Spanish financial institutions
will eventually fall on the government balance sheet and project Spanish net
general government debt will reach about 83% of GDP in 2013.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view of the external and domestic risks to
Spain's financial position, and the impact we believe this may have on the
sovereign's creditworthiness.
We could lower the ratings if, all other things being equal, we observed that:
-- Political support for the current reform agenda was waning, for
example due to an even steeper than anticipated GDP contraction, accompanied
by further increases in unemployment that undermined the government's
willingness to implement additional reforms;
-- Eurozone support was failing to engender sufficient confidence to keep
government borrowing costs at sustainable levels and to stem capital outflows;
-- Net general government debt was likely to rise above 100% of GDP
during 2012-2014 due to deviations from the government's fiscal targets,
weakening growth, one-off debt increasing items, or if interest payments rose
above 10% of general government revenues during this period.
We could revise the outlook on the rating to stable if we saw that the
government's budgetary and structural reform measures, coupled with a
successful eurozone support program, stabilize Spain's credit metrics.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011
-- Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May
18, 2009
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Spain (Kingdom of)
Sovereign Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB+/Negative/A-2
Senior Unsecured BBB- BBB+
Short-Term Debt A-3 A-2
Ratings Affirmed
Spain (Kingdom of)
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment AAA
