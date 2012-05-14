(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 14 - Fitch Ratings has been notified by agents of Saturn Ventures I, Inc. of the proposed novation of the transaction's interest rate swap counterparty to Bank of NY Mellon (BONY; rated 'AA-/F1+', Outlook Stable) replacing Citibank N.A (rated 'A/F1', Outlook Stable). Additionally, BONY is proposing to execute a Credit Support Annex (CSA) in conjunction with the swap novation. Fitch does not expect the swap novation and proposed CSA to have any impact on the existing ratings on the above referenced transaction. Based on its current rating by Fitch, BONY is an eligible counterparty for the transaction under Fitch's criteria 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions'. The proposed CSA is in line with Fitch's expectations with respect to timing of remedial actions and levels of collateralization outlined in Fitch's 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum'. The current 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' is under review and is subject to an exposure draft consultation. The exposure draft was published on March 12, 2012, and its proposals - if adopted into criteria - are not expected to result in rating actions on these transactions. However, this cannot be entirely precluded if the final criteria differ materially from the exposure draft proposals. Fitch is not a party to the transaction and therefore does not provide consent or approval to changes in its terms, as that remains the sole preserve of the transaction parties. Fitch expects to be notified by the trustee when or if the proposed amendments are executed either in part or in their entirety. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)