Oct 10 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B-' rating to Rodopa Industria e Comercio de Alimentos Ltda's planned $100 million senior unsecured notes due 2017. We expect the company to use most of the notes to improve its capital structure, refinance more expensive short-term maturities, and fund part of its expansion capital expenditures. At the same time, the company announced that there was a change in its control, following the current CEO's acquisition of it. The CEO is already in charge of company's daily decisions. We don't foresee any different guidance, as the board of directors will remain unchanged. While details of the acquisition are not yet clear, we expect that part of the proceeds from the notes issuance will help fund the buyout. Rodopa plans to double its slaughtering capacity within five years, and the notes issuance will help to finance the related working-capital requirements and capital expenditures to accomplish the expansion. We already incorporated into our forecast additional debt, but the long-term notes issuance will help extend maturities and reduce the company's refinancing risks. For the latest credit rationale on Rodopa, please see "Rodopa Industria e Comercio Alimentos Ltda 'B-' Corporate Credit Rating Affirmed; Outlook Positive." RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 RATINGS LIST Rodopa Industria e Comercio Alimentos Ltda Corporate Credit Rating B-/Positive/-- Brazilian Rating Scale brBB/Positive/-- Rating Assigned Rodopa Industria e Comercio Alimentos Ltda $100 million senior unsecured notes due 2017 B- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.