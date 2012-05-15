(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- French luxury goods group LVMH reported very strong operating performance in 2011.

-- We expect that the group's financial metrics will improve in 2012.

-- We are revising our outlook to positive from stable and affirming our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term ratings on LVMH.

-- The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could upgrade LVMH if it continued to report robust sales growth, generated high free cash flow, and achieved adjusted funds from operations to net debt in excess of 60% on a sustainable basis. Rating Action On May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook to positive from stable on France-based luxury goods group LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.A. We also affirmed our 'A/A-1' long-term and short-term corporate credit ratings on the group. Rationale The outlook revision and affirmation follow LVMH's reported strong operating performance in 2011 and reflect our anticipation that LVMH will likely achieve increasingly conservative financial metrics as of this year. The ratings continue to be underpinned by our view of LVMH's strong business risk profile, which since 2010 has benefited from the sharp rebound in the global luxury goods market. LVMH has an unparalleled world-leading position with a flurry of prestigious luxury brands. These include leather goods group Louis Vuitton, which generally reports outstanding profitability and accounts for a large share of group cash flow. LVMH is also a major player in champagne, cognac, perfumes, as well as jewelry and watches, where we consider that the recent acquisition of Bulgari has markedly strengthened the group's competitive position. We believe that luxury goods will continue to benefit from favorable growth trends on the back of robust momentum in emerging markets. LVMH has started 2012 with an exceptional performance, announcing a vigorous 25% jump in sales in the first quarter. We view LVMH's financial policy as conservative. For instance, its financing of the Bulgari acquisition included an equity payment. Our ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to net debt for the group weakened slightly to 52% in 2011, owing to the impact of the EUR2.2 billion cash component of the Bulgari purchase. Despite an increase in working capital and high capital expenditures (capex), discretionary cash flow in the year was high at about EUR900 million, and we expect it to generally exceed EUR1 billion in future years. Consequently, absent share buybacks and large acquisitions, adjusted FFO to net debt should markedly increase in 2012. We estimate it could approach 70%, which is well in excess of our 50% minimum for the current ratings. Liquidity The short-term rating is 'A-1'. This reflects our long-term corporate credit rating as well as our view that LVMH's liquidity is strong under our criteria. We expect sources to comfortably cover needs by more than 1.6x in 2012 and 2013, and acknowledge the absence of financial covenants. We estimate the following liquidity sources in 2012:

-- About EUR5 billion in FFO;

-- An available cash balance of about EUR2 billion;

-- Undrawn confirmed credit lines of about EUR3.4 billion, including the portion backing up the group's commercial paper (CP); and

-- A proven ability to tap the financial markets as a regular issuer. This compares with the following estimated needs for the same period:

-- EUR3.1 billion in debt repayment, including EUR1.6 billion of CP;

-- Working capital requirements and capex in line with 2011 levels; and

-- Dividend payments of about EUR1.4 billion. Outlook The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could upgrade LVMH if it continued to report robust sales growth, generated high free cash flow, and achieved adjusted FFO to net debt in excess of 60% on a sustainable basis. We expect discretionary cash flow to exceed EUR1 billion in coming years. Absent any significant debt-financed acquisition, LVMH's financial metrics should improve noticeably in 2012, namely with adjusted FFO to net debt that should comfortably exceed 60%. We might consider revising the outlook to stable if LVMH were unable to maintain its ratio of adjusted FFO to net debt above 60%. In our opinion, acquisitions are the main factor that could substantially weaken this ratio to below the 50% guideline that we view as in line with the current ratings. This is because LVMH is structurally a strong cash generator. Even in 2009--a lackluster year for the industry--free cash flow and discretionary cash flow exceeded EUR2 billion and EUR1 billion, respectively. Even if annual gross margin contracted by a large 200 basis points and sales dropped 10%, we think the group would be able to maintain FFO to net debt higher than 50%. In any case, this degree of margin erosion is unlikely in our opinion, given the currently strong tailwinds pushing the luxury goods industry. Related Criteria And Research

To From LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.A. Corporate Credit Rating A/Positive/A-1 A/Stable/A-1 Ratings Affirmed LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.A. Senior Unsecured A Commercial Paper A-1 LVMH Finance Belgique Commercial Paper* A-1 *Guaranteed by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.A.