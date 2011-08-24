(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 24 - U.S. new home sales dropped again for the third straight month in July thanks to the economic slowdown, according to a recent report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. "Sales declined another 0.7% last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 298,000 homes, according to an Aug. 23, 2011, U.S. Census Bureau report, explained primary research analyst Erkan Erturk. "This drop came on the heels of last week's reported decline in existing home sales." Regional variation exists among new home sales. The Northeast doubled in sales on a light volume, and the Midwest has a 2.4% increase in sales. News was not as positive for the South and West, which had sales drops of 7.4% and 5.9%, respectively. Despite some uptrends in certain regions, the overall drop puts annualized home sales closer to record lows after declining for the third straight month. Sales peaked at 1,389,000 homes in July 2005 and declined 78.5% through July 2011. We published the full report, "U.S. New Home Sales Drop For The Third Straight Month In July Amid A Recent Economic Slowdown," on Aug. 23, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. Primary Research Analyst: Erkan Erturk, Ph.D., New York (1) 212-438-2450;

