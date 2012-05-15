(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 15 - Unrest among North American banks and European sovereigns drove global credit default swap (CDS) spreads nearly 5%, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest Risk and Performance Monitor. JPMorgan's $2 billion trading loss, not surprisingly, led to spreads on the bank widening 20% at the end of the last week and a further 7% yesterday. More notable is the ripple effect it seems to be having on other major banks. 'Wells Fargo and Capital One's spreads have both come out 14%,' said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger. Elsewhere, renewed concern over the Eurozone credit crisis also led spreads on European sovereign 5% wider last week and a further 5% just yesterday. Portugal was at the forefront of the CDS widening last week, with spreads coming out nearly 12%. 'Other notable movers include France and Spain, with CDS on each country widening over 8%,' said Allmendinger. Meanwhile Eastern European sovereigns led the sell-off yesterday with CDS spreads on Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria 7%-8% wider. Fitch Solutions' Risk and Performance Monitor is a report that gauges CDS market sentiment and spread movement among major companies and sovereigns throughout the world on a weekly basis. The Risk and Performance Monitor is part of Fitch Solutions' Risk and Performance Platform, which provides a single point of access for CDS pricing data, market indicators of credit quality from a suite of market implied ratings models, as well as portfolio monitoring features. The 'Fitch Risk and Performance Monitor' is available by clicking on the above link. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)