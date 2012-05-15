(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 15 - Unrest among North American banks and European sovereigns drove
global credit default swap (CDS) spreads nearly 5%, according to Fitch Solutions
in its latest Risk and Performance Monitor.
JPMorgan's $2 billion trading loss, not surprisingly, led to spreads on the bank
widening 20% at the end of the last week and a further 7% yesterday. More
notable is the ripple effect it seems to be having on other major banks. 'Wells
Fargo and Capital One's spreads have both come out 14%,' said Author and
Director Diana Allmendinger.
Elsewhere, renewed concern over the Eurozone credit crisis also led spreads on
European sovereign 5% wider last week and a further 5% just yesterday. Portugal
was at the forefront of the CDS widening last week, with spreads coming out
nearly 12%. 'Other notable movers include France and Spain, with CDS on each
country widening over 8%,' said Allmendinger. Meanwhile Eastern European
sovereigns led the sell-off yesterday with CDS spreads on Romania, Slovakia and
Bulgaria 7%-8% wider.
