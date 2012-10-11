Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
Oct 11 - The Issuer Default Ratings of Grupo Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (Grupo Mexico) and of Americas Mining Corp (AMC), its 100% owned mining subsidiary, are both expected to remain unchanged at 'BBB' following AMC's recent payment of USD2.1 billion in cash to its 80.9% owned subsidiary, Southern Copper Corp (SCC), according to Fitch Ratings. The recent payment to SCC follows AMC's unsuccessful appeal on Aug. 27, 2012 against the Delaware Court of Chancery (Chancery Court) ruling in October 2011. SCC in turn paid the USD316 million in relation to the attorneys' fees awarded by the Chancery Court. AMC previously indicated that it could pay the amount using cash or a transfer of SCC shares if the ruling was upheld following its appeal. Due to a significant increase in the share price of SCC, the company decided to pay the amount exclusively in cash, financed by a USD2.1 billion syndicated loan with a term of one year. Fitch views the transaction as an effective transfer of USD400 million of value to the 19.1% minority shareholders of SCC, following final resolution of the seven-year dispute. This amount includes the original USD241 million proportionally awarded to minority shareholders with USD159 million of interest accrued over the period. AMC was ultimately unsuccessful in defending and appealing this verdict and has no further viable recourses under NAFTA. The Chancery Court ruled and upheld that Grupo Mexico, AMC's sole parent, breached its fiduciary duty of loyalty to Southern Peru and its minority shareholders by causing them to acquire the controlling 99.15% interest in Minera Mexico S.A. de C.V. for significantly more than it was worth. The merger was announced on Nov. 22, 2004, and created SCC as it exists today.
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.
LONDON, Feb 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May has asked top officials to examine U.S. food company Kraft Heinz's proposed takeover of Unilever Plc, the Financial Times reported on Sunday without citing any sources.