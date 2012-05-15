(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- We have taken recent rating actions on the underlying collateral, swap counterparty, bank account provider, or guarantor to which 37 tranches are weak-linked or dependent.

-- Today, we have therefore also taken corresponding action on these 37 tranches.

-- These transactions are European synthetic CDOs. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) May 15, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on 37 European collateralized debt obligation (CDO) tranches. Specifically, we:

-- Lowered and placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on three tranches;

-- Lowered and kept on CreditWatch negative our rating on one tranche;

-- Placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on 15 tranches;

-- Raised our ratings on six tranches; and

-- Lowered our ratings on 12 tranches. For the full list of today's rating actions see "List Of European Synthetic CDO Rating Actions At May 15, 2012 Following Dependent Rating Actions." Today's rating actions on these 37 tranches follow our recent rating actions on the underlying collateral, swap counterparty, bank account provider, or guarantor. Under our criteria applicable to transactions such as these, we would generally reflect changes to the rating on the collateral, swap counterparty, bank account provider, or guarantor in our rating on the tranche (see "Related Criteria And Research"). STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available at . RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

