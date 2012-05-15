(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed AyT Andalucia FTEMPRESA Cajamar, FTA, a securitisation of Spanish SME loans originated and serviced by Cajamar Caja Rural, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito (Cajamar, 'A'/Negative/'F1'), as follows: Class A (G) notes (ISIN ES0311997011): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative Class B notes (ISIN ES0311997029): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable Class C notes (ISIN ES0311997037): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable Class D notes (ISIN ES0311997045): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable The affirmation reflects the notes' high credit enhancement (CE) and good performance of the portfolio. The credit protection for all the notes has increased due to deleveraging and the CE levels across the capital structure are higher than the agency's loss expectations for the corresponding rating levels. The reserve fund is close to the required balance while real estate concentration in the portfolio is low at 13%. The current portfolio information provided to Fitch by Ahorro y Titulizacion, SGFT, SA (AyT, the management company or Gestora) for the analysis was missing essential fields. Fitch has overcome the data issues by cross-linking the complete original portfolio data and information provided by AyT in the closing collateral data tape. Hence the agency was able to complete the review analysis that resulted in the rating actions listed above by simulating the various rating stresses within its Portfolio Credit Model. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)