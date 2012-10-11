Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
Oct 11 - The re-election of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez will not change Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' key assumptions regarding its rating on the sovereign, according to a published article titled "What Does President Chavez's Victory Mean For The Rating On Venezuela?" "Our rating already incorporates a large degree of political uncertainty that balances an otherwise relatively solid balance sheet for a 'B+' rated sovereign," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Sebastian Briozzo. Our base-case scenario already assumed the re-election of President Chavez and the continuation of the economic policies implemented in recent years. Although Venezuela's expected public sector deficit represents a high 8.6% of GDP for year-end 2012, the general government's debt remains a moderate 25% of GDP, based on our estimates. Venezuela's incumbent President Hugo Chavez won a fourth term on October 7 with 54.66% of the votes. Opposition candidate Henrique Capriles Radonski, governor of the state of Miranda, got 44.73%. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.
LONDON, Feb 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May has asked top officials to examine U.S. food company Kraft Heinz's proposed takeover of Unilever Plc, the Financial Times reported on Sunday without citing any sources.