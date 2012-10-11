(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 11 - Despite the Argentinean Province of Chaco's payment in Argentinean pesos of one of its U.S. dollar-denominated liabilities issued under Argentinean law, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment for Argentina remains unchanged at 'B'. This is the same as our foreign currency rating on the sovereign. A T&C assessment reflects our view of the likelihood of the sovereign restricting nonsovereign access to foreign exchange needed for debt service. Although, in our view, the Province of Chaco's payment in Argentinean pesos increases uncertainties about Argentinean nonsovereign issuers' access to the hard currency to pay their debt, the number of issuers that have similar foreign currency-denominated debt issued under local law is limited. Standard & Poor's does not rate the Province of Chaco. According to our rating methodology, we consider a payment in a currency different from the one established under the original terms and conditions of the obligation as an event of default if we do not observe adequate compensation relative to the original payment promise. We would consider a payment in pesos at the official exchange rate on a promise made in foreign currency as equivalent to a distressed exchange because of current restrictions on the investor's ability to freely purchase U.S. dollars in Argentina. Based on our criteria, we would lower an issuer credit rating to 'SD' (selective default) and the rated obligation to 'D' if we believe the obligor has defaulted on a specific issue or class of obligations--including a distressed exchange offer--but will continue to make timely payments on other debt. Although our T&C assessment for Argentina remains unchanged, we note that the imposition of wider restrictions on nonsovereign entities' access to foreign currency and transfer flows outside of Argentina for the purpose of paying their debt service (including bonds issued under international jurisdiction) would negatively affect our assessment of T&C risk. Specifically, if restrictions on nonsovereign access to foreign exchange needed for debt service become pervasive, in our view, we could lower the T&C assessment to below the foreign currency sovereign credit rating. This would lead us to lower our foreign currency ratings on several nonsovereign issuers in the country. In the case of the regional and local governments that have outstanding foreign currency-denominated bonds that Standard & Poor's rates, such as the City of Buenos Aires and the Provinces of Buenos Aires, Mendoza, Cordoba, Neuquen, and Salta, all these bonds payable in foreign currency were issued under foreign jurisdiction. Therefore, we've incorporated the prevailing risks to the payments into our 'B' foreign currency ratings on the bonds. These ratings would be directly affected if we were to lower the T&C assessment for Argentina below the current level of 'B', the same as for the foreign currency ratings on any other nonsovereign issuers in Argentina. For corporations and financial institutions, as well as structured finance issuances, we have identified only a few instruments issued in dollars under the Argentinean Law. These instruments represent a very small percentage of the issuers' total rated portfolios. In some cases, the issuers of those obligations have dollar-denominated cash holdings that they could eventually use to pay the debt. Our assessment of these issuers' willingness and capacity to repay U.S. dollar debt, given the recent developments in the foreign exchange market, will inform our views on these entities' creditworthiness. In addition, we will continue to assess whether recent developments affect overall financial flexibility and refinancing risk. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)