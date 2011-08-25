(The following was released by the ratings agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 25, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that BHP Billiton Ltd.'s (A+/Stable/A-1) record financial results for the year ended June 30, 2011 will help mitigate the risks associated with the group's recent partly debt-funded acquisitions. In March 2011, BHP Billiton acquired Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s interests in the Fayetteville shale (USA) for US$4.75 billion. On July 14, 2011, BHP Billiton proposed to acquire Petrohawk Energy Corp. for a total enterprise value of about US$15.1 billion (including the assumption of net debt); at Aug. 19, 2011, shares tendered represented approximately 97.4% of the total outstanding shares of Petrohawk, which we believe should expedite resolution of the takeover.

In our view, BHP Billion's credit profile can accommodate the proposed acquisitions, given the group's conservative financial profile and strong cash flow generation, evidenced by the record result for fiscal 2011. Reported earnings were in line with our expectations, reflecting sustained high commodity prices. Underlying EBITDA rose by 51% to US$37.1 billion, and net gearing was modest at 9%. However, we note that the recent acquisitions have reduced the buffer for further large debt-funded acquisitions or capital management. We expect BHP Billiton to use financial levers (such as discretionary capital expenditure) to protect its cash-flow-protection metrics if the operating environment deteriorates. The group seeks to manage its financial position to a "solid" 'A' credit rating.