(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 15 - Covenant-lite loans seem to be staging a mini-comeback, but Fitch Ratings believes the recent spike in volume doesn't likely signal a long-term rally. While we acknowledge the general tone of the covenant-lite loan market has become more issuer-friendly, we note volume trends in this space are better reflected on a monthly basis given their historical ebbs and flows. During first-quarter 2012, covenant-lite loan volumes were consistent when compared with the average $3.5 billion sold over the last few quarters. But in April, more than $10 billion in new loans hit the market (nearly three times the quarterly average volume in a single month), underscoring strong investor demand and highlighting issuer opportunity. Investors have historically looked to the leveraged loan market in search of higher yield, but they must balance that with risk. Covenant-lite loans carry additional risk simply because they lack the built-in surveillance system supplied by covenants contained in more traditional leveraged loans. Risk taken on by investors is mitigated by higher yields. We continue to view loans in this space on an issuer-by-issuer basis, where underlying fundamental credits come into play. This is especially true when examining lower quality credits. The lion's share of loans has been used to refinance older debt at much cheaper levels. Steep demand has allowed issuers some pricing flexibility, which has decreased the cost of borrowing. While we expect issuance to be slightly more moderate going forward, we believe volumes should remain meaningful. An unsettled European market has also translated into a bigger chunk of European covenant-lite loans being sold to U.S. investors. Overseas borrowers have been able to offer U.S. investors fatter spreads to compensate for macro issues taking place in Europe, making placement both easier and more efficient. U.S. CLO and institutional investors seeking out covenant-lite paper also have allocations toward foreign issuers or companies that maintain foreign operations. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)