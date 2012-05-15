(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 15 - Covenant-lite loans seem to be staging a mini-comeback, but Fitch
Ratings believes the recent spike in volume doesn't likely signal a long-term
rally. While we acknowledge the general tone of the covenant-lite loan market
has become more issuer-friendly, we note volume trends in this space are better
reflected on a monthly basis given their historical ebbs and flows.
During first-quarter 2012, covenant-lite loan volumes were consistent when
compared with the average $3.5 billion sold over the last few quarters. But in
April, more than $10 billion in new loans hit the market (nearly three times the
quarterly average volume in a single month), underscoring strong investor demand
and highlighting issuer opportunity.
Investors have historically looked to the leveraged loan market in search of
higher yield, but they must balance that with risk. Covenant-lite loans carry
additional risk simply because they lack the built-in surveillance system
supplied by covenants contained in more traditional leveraged loans. Risk taken
on by investors is mitigated by higher yields.
We continue to view loans in this space on an issuer-by-issuer basis, where
underlying fundamental credits come into play. This is especially true when
examining lower quality credits.
The lion's share of loans has been used to refinance older debt at much cheaper
levels. Steep demand has allowed issuers some pricing flexibility, which has
decreased the cost of borrowing. While we expect issuance to be slightly more
moderate going forward, we believe volumes should remain meaningful.
An unsettled European market has also translated into a bigger chunk of European
covenant-lite loans being sold to U.S. investors. Overseas borrowers have been
able to offer U.S. investors fatter spreads to compensate for macro issues
taking place in Europe, making placement both easier and more efficient. U.S.
CLO and institutional investors seeking out covenant-lite paper also have
allocations toward foreign issuers or companies that maintain foreign
operations.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)