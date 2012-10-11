Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
Oct 11 - Fitch Ratings expects to rate Fifth Street Finance Corp's (FSC) senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'. Proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, including the funding of new investments and working capital requirements. FSC may also use a portion of the proceeds to repay debt outstanding, including balances on its credit facilities. Fitch does not expect the issuance to have a material impact on leverage. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES FSC's Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations for relatively consistent operating performance, as revolver capacity and portfolio proceeds are redeployed into cash-yielding investments with attractive risk-adjusted returns, and the maintenance of solid asset quality, stable liquidity, and strong dividend coverage from net investment income Positive rating momentum is believed to be limited over the near term, given FSC's size and relatively short-operating history as a public company, but could be influenced over the longer term by consistent operating performance, further portfolio diversification, stronger cash earnings coverage of the dividend, and continued economical access to the unsecured markets. Negative rating action could be driven by an increase in leverage above the targeted range, resulting from material unrealized depreciation, and/or an increase in the proportion of equity holdings without a commensurate decline in leverage. Declines in operating performance, a prolonged increase in non-accrual levels and weaker dividend coverage would also be viewed unfavorably from a ratings perspective. Headquartered in White Plains, NY, FSC is an externally managed business development company, formed in 2007 with an objective to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. As of June 30, 2012, the company had investments in 76 portfolio companies amounting to approximately $1.2 billion at fair value. Fitch expects to assign the following rating: Fifth Street Finance Corp: --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'. Fitch currently rates FSC as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-'; --Secured debt 'BBB-; --Unsecured debt 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.
LONDON, Feb 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May has asked top officials to examine U.S. food company Kraft Heinz's proposed takeover of Unilever Plc, the Financial Times reported on Sunday without citing any sources.