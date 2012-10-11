Overview
-- Manageable debt maturity profile of Bellevue, Wash.-based
telecommunications provider Trilogy continues to support the rating.
-- We are affirming our 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating and
lowering our senior secured notes rating to 'CCC' from 'CCC+', based on our
review of structural subordination.
-- Although we expect EBITDA to increase, we expect competition and
business challenges to prevent Trilogy from improving its financial metrics to
support a higher rating.
Rating Action
On Oct. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-'
long-term corporate credit rating on Trilogy International Partners LLC. At
the same time, we lowered the rating on the company's senior secured notes to
'CCC' from 'CCC+'. The issue-level rating on the notes is two notches below
our corporate credit rating, reflecting the structurally subordinated position
of the parent company's debt to its subsidiaries. The two-notch difference
results from a ratio of priority debt to assets exceeding 30%, according to
our criteria. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating on Trilogy reflects its "vulnerable" business risk profile, based
on its exposure to country, regulatory, and foreign-exchange risks due to its
operations in countries with volatile political and economic conditions. The
rating also reflects strong competition in its markets, a capital-intensive
industry, "less-than-adequate" liquidity, "highly leveraged" financial risk
profile, including our expectation that the leverage ratio will likely remain
above 5x and that the company will generate negative free operating cash flow
through 2012. Offsetting factors include the some geographic diversity of the
company's operations, its manageable debt maturities, and growth prospects in
New Zealand and Bolivia.
Trilogy provides wireless communications services through a low-price strategy
to 3.8 million subscribers in three countries: the Dominican Republic,
Bolivia, and New Zealand, with a total population of 24.7 million.
On March 31, 2012, the company sold its 95% ownership interest in Haitian
subsidiary Communication Cellulaire d' Haiti S.A. (ComCel) to Digicel Group
Ltd. for approximately $79.5 million. The company deposited $8 million of the
purchase price into an escrow as a security for indemnification obligations to
Digicel. Trilogy will receive the escrow money in tranches over three years,
subject to any indemnification payments that may arise. Since the first
quarter of 2012, Trilogy started reporting ComCel's operations as discontinued
operations.
Although the sale will decrease Trilogy's revenues by approximately 14% and
EBITDA by 15% in 2012, we believe that the net proceeds from the sale and the
absence of ComCel's capital expenditures will improve its cash position,
enabling it to redeploy resources in its existing markets.
During second-quarter 2012, excluding Trilogy's operations in Haiti, its
revenues grew up 14% compared with the same period of 2011, mainly on
subscriber growth across all of its markets, larger proportion of postpaid
customers in New Zealand, and increase purchase and use of data and SMS
services. Data and SMS generated 24% of total service revenues for the first
half of the year. For 2012, under our base-case scenario, we expect a
mid-single digit decrease in revenues due to the lack of ComCel's revenue
contribution. For 2013, we expect a low-double digit revenue growth on
subscriber growth across all of its markets and increased demand in data
services. The deployment of LTE in 2013 in New Zealand will support higher
data revenues. Also, greater shift in customer base to postpaid segment will
drive higher ARPUs in this market.
Standard & Poor's expects EBITDA margin to increase to around 17% in 2012 from
10.7% in 2011. EBITDA margins will increase as a result of the absence of the
lower-margin Haitian operations. Furthermore, New Zealand operations are
expected to be EBITDA neutral this year and positive from 2013 onwards.
Finally, the company's Dominican Republic operations will start generating
positive EBITDA in 2012 due to cost efficiencies. However, the company's
profitability will remain below that of its peers, about 20%-30%.
Trilogy's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged." For the 12 months
ended June 30, 2012, Trilogy posted EBITDA interest coverage of 1.8x, total
debt to EBITDA of 5.5x, and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of 6.4%,
adjusted for operating leases and asset retirement obligations. Our base-case
scenario assumes debt to EBITDA of 5.4x, FFO to debt of 11.2%, and EBITDA
interest coverage of about 2.0x for 2012 due to EBITDA growth.
Liquidity
We consider Trilogy's liquidity to be "less than adequate" under our criteria.
We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 1.2x in 2012;
however, below that threshold thereafter. Additionally, the absence of credit
lines and lack of headroom under its maintenance covenants constrain the
company's financial flexibility.
We expect sources of liquidity will include cash of $127.4 million as of June
30, 2012, and FFO in excess of $60 million in the next 12 months. Cash uses
during the next 12 months will likely include working capital and capital
investments for around $158 million, debt maturities of around $8 million, and
dividend payments in the range of $7 million - $10 million.
In the coming years, we expect that capital expenditures will remain elevated
as the company continues to expand its operations in New Zealand and for the
deployment of LTE in 2013 and its Bolivian operations continue their network
expansion, resulting in negative free operating cash flow (FOCF).
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects the company's manageable debt maturities and our
expectation that EBITDA will improve as a result of an increase in subscribers
and value-added services in the next few years. However, we believe near-term
business challenges will likely prevent the company from achieving the
necessary improvement in its financial metrics in 2012 and 2013 that would
support a higher rating, but an upgrade is possible if leverage ratio falls
and remains below 5.0x. If revenue and EBITDA were to decline, resulting in a
wider negative FOCF generation that would continue eroding the company's cash
position, we could lower the rating.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global
Telecommunication, Cable, And Satellite Broadcast Industry, Jan. 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Trilogy International Partners LLC
Senior Secured CCC CCC+
Ratings Affirmed
Trilogy International Partners LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/--