Oct 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed three classes of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates, Series K-015 (Freddie Mac SPC K-015) multifamily mortgage pass-through certificates as follows: --$138.9 million class A-1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$866.3 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$1.0 billion class X1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. Fitch does not rate class X3. Freddie Mac SPC K-015 represents a pass-through interest in the corresponding class of securities issued by FREMF 2011-K15. Each Freddie Mac SPC K-015 security has the same designation as its underlying FREMF 2011-K15 class. All classes of FREMF 2011-K15 were affirmed by Fitch on Sept. 19, 2012. For further information regarding FREMF 2011-K15, please see the report published Sept. 19, 2012 titled "Fitch Affirms FREMF Mortgage Trust, Series 2011-K15".