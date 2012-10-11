Oct 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB' rating on the
following bonds issued on behalf of Cathedral Village (CV):
--$9.8 million of Philadelphia Industrial Development Authority, PA revenue
bonds (Cathedral Village Project), series 2003A and 2003B.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable.
Security
Debt secured by a security interest in gross receipts and a first lien on and
security interest in the facilities.
Key Rating Drivers
LOWER OCCUPANCY DRIVES NEGATIVE OUTLOOK: Independent living (IL) occupancy
further eroded as the number of IL 'turnovers' continues to outpace 'move-ins'.
In fiscal 2012 (June 30 year-end), Cathedral Village (CV) had 35 turnovers
(including eight one-time transfers due to a change in permanency policy) and 23
move-ins, dropping occupancy to a five-year low of 80.1%. However, CV has
revamped its marketing staff and strategy efforts, which Fitch believes should
help stabilize occupancy over the near term.
LIGHT DEBT BURDEN: CV's debt burden is light as indicated by maximum annual debt
service (MADS) as a percentage of revenue of just 7.6%, which is well below
Fitch's 'BBB' median of 12.9%. As a result, coverage of MADS by net available
CCRC (including net entrance fees) has been solid at 2.2x and 1.9x in fiscal
2011 and 2012, respectively, and consistent with the 'BBB' category median of
2.0x.
PROFITABILITY MIXED IN FY2012: CV has managed expenses well as evidenced by
operating ratio improvement to 100.4% in FY 2012 from 105.3% in FY 2011. Yet,
lower net entrance fees receipts lead to a decline in net operating
margin-adjusted to 11.4% from 12.8% in the prior year and much lower than the
'BBB' category median of 20.3%.
LIQUIDITY REMAINS LOW: CV's liquidity metrics are significantly below 'BBB'
category medians and are a key credit concern. However, CV's unrestricted cash
and investment position has remained stable year over year and does not include
$8 million of restricted funds that are set aside for resident assistance. These
funds remove one potential draw on CV's unrestricted liquidity.
MATURING DEBT MAJOR CREDIT STRENGTH: A major credit strength that provides
significant stability at the current rating is the maturing of most of CV's debt
by 2015 (maximum annual debt service will drop to $805,000 from $2.2 million),
which will bring many of CV's debt-related ratios to the higher end of the 'BBB'
category. However, the corporation is reviewing various capital plans that could
result in issuance of additional debt within the next four years.
What Could Trigger a Downgrade?
A compression in debt service coverage caused by further erosion in occupancy
and/ or a decline in net entrance fees receipts could trigger a downgrade.
Separately, CV has plans to renovate its health center, which includes an
estimated $2 million bank borrowing over the next year and a larger borrowing in
approximately four years. The scope and financing of the project, which is
expected to be finalized in the next year, could also contribute to negative
rating pressure should CV's financial performance weaken.
Credit Profile
Cathedral Village is a Type-A continuing care retirement community located in
Philadelphia, PA. The community consists of 293 independent living units (50 of
which are eligible to be utilized as assisted living) and 148 skilled nursing
beds. In fiscal 2012, Cathedral Village had operating revenues of approximately
$28.6 million.
The affirmation of the 'BBB' rating is supported by CV's solid debt service
coverage, consistent net advanced fee revenues, and manageable debt burden.
Credit concerns include declining independent living occupancy, which fell to
approximately 80% as of fiscal year end 2012 (June 30 year-end) and liquidity
significantly below category medians.
IL occupancy at CV remains a challenge, as it has been on a steady decline since
2005 when it was at 94.9%. In fiscal 2012, CV turned over 35 units and filled
23, which dropped IL occupancy to 80%. The 35 turned-over units did include
eight one-time transfers, for residents who were reclassified as permanently
transferred to the skilled nursing facility due to a change in CV's policy which
reduced the temporary stay limit from 12 to six months. The 23 sales did support
help support net entrance fees that led to solid MADS coverage, but the
entrances free receipts ($3.6 million) were 10% lower year over year. Another
year of lower occupancy or lower net entrance fee receipts would pressure the
rating. Currently, CV's largest units
A new CEO started at CV in late fiscal 2011, and he has significantly revamped
the marketing and sales efforts. Fitch believes opportunity exists for CV's
enhanced marketing efforts to positively impact occupancy and given CV's
manageable debt burden a modest improvement in occupancy would materially
improve CV's financial profile.
Even while the lower ILU occupancy has strained operations and pressed
liquidity, debt service coverage has remained solid, reflecting CV's very
manageable debt burden. In fiscal 2012, CV's coverage (including entrance fees)
of its $2.2 million MADS was 1.9x, as compared to Fitch's 'BBB' median of 1.8x.
A significant portion of CV's long-term debt is maturing in 2015 when CV's MADS
will lower to $850,000. This will bring CV's debt-related ratios and liquidity
ratios relative to debt to the higher end of Fitch's 'BBB' category. With fewer
funds needed to cover debt service, cash flow should improve as well which
should bolster liquidity, especially days cash on hand.
Offsetting the positive impact of the amortizing debt is a renovation project
that CV is undertaking of its skilled nursing building. Project plans and
financing are expected to be finalized in the next year, and a debt issuance is
expected within the next four years. The financing for the project could add
additional pressure to the rating. Over the next year, CV will move forward on a
$2 million bank loan to begin infrastructure work for the project, specifically,
a sprinkler system in the skilled nursing building with potential costs
estimated at $17 million. The board has not approved the full project yet. The
current rating does not fully factor in the potential for additional debt.
Additionally, CV will be taking skilled nursing beds out of service, focusing
more on meeting the needs of current residents and reducing outside admissions
as part of the project. This reduction in beds will lower revenue year over
year, but is expected to save expenses as well. CV reduced its staff by 26 and
has looked for other measures to control expenses, including outsourcing its
food service, which is expected to lower costs and make the food service
expenses more predictable.
Liquidity remains a major credit concern and is currently low for the rating
category. As of June 30, 2012, Cathedral had $5.5 million in unrestricted cash
and investments, which equated to a light 82.2 DCOH, a cushion ratio of 2.5x,
and 45.2% cash to debt. (CV has a covenant of 90 DCOH, but CV's bond documents
allow for access to a $1 million line of credit to be included as part of the
DCOH calculation, and CV's management indicated that they manage to the
calculation using the $1 million line of credit.)
Fitch believes CV's liquidity is adequate due to the organization's history of
investing in its plant and a large amount of restricted funds in three different
trusts (approximately $8 million total) that are set aside for resident
assistance, which removes a potential draw on CV's liquidity. Historically CV
has not accessed these restricted funds to reimburse itself for assistance it
has been providing to residents that meet the trusts' criteria. In FY 2012,
however, CV began to draw on these funds, drawing down $713,000 in entrance fee
reimbursement in FY 2012, and in FY 2013, approximately $267,000 in
reimbursement for interest on those entrance fees was withdrawn. Additionally,
total withdrawals from the trusts for resident support in FY 2012 and YTD FY
2013 (through Aug. 31, 2012) were approximately $230,000 and $24,000
respectively. CV's liquidity has remained stable year over year and is expected
to improve over the three- to five-year timeframe.
Disclosure language requires annual audit within 120 days, quarterlies within 45
days, with balance sheet, income statement, cash flows, occupancy and annual
budget. However, the disclosure covenant requires that information be sent only
to the Trustee, Underwriter, and Bondholders holding $1 million or more.
Cathedral does disclose annual audited results on EMMA.