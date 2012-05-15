May 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agen Overview

-- There is continued uncertainty to whether USEC Inc. can secure funding for a research, development, and demonstration program in lieu of a conditional commitment for a loan guarantee.

-- In addition, we consider the company's liquidity position to be weak.

-- We placed the ratings on USEC, including the 'CCC+' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We will meet with the management of USEC to review financial and strategic objectives to resolve the CreditWatch. Rating Action On May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on USEC Inc., including its 'CCC+' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch listing reflects our assessment that because of a delay and uncertainty surrounding the approval of the company's Department of Energy's (DOE) loan guarantee application to fund a new, more cost effective technology, USEC and the DOE are negotiating a cost share research, development, and demonstration (RD&D) program. If USEC is unable to secure funding for the RD&D program before May 31, 2012, it would expect to begin demobilizing the project. The company has publicly stated that it may pursue discussions with creditors and key stakeholders regarding the restructuring of its business and its capital structure. The rating on Bethesda, Md.-based USEC Inc. reflects the combination of what Standard & Poor's considers to be USEC's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and "vulnerable" business risk profile. These assessments incorporate the challenges that the company faces from an intensely competitive market for uranium enrichment; the uncertainty regarding the success of financing its proposed new cost-efficient technology; limited operating diversity, given that half of its supply comes from its single-site uranium enrichment operating facility; and high debt levels. Still, USEC benefits from its position as the U.S. government's executive agent for the Megatons to Megawatts program, a 20-year $8 billion commercially funded nuclear nonproliferation initiative of the U.S. and Russian governments. CreditWatch In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will meet with the company and assess its competitive market position, its ability to move forward with the project without a DOE guarantee, and its current operating and liquidity situation. In addition, we will also discuss with management its short- and intermediate-term business and financial strategies. Related Criteria And Research

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Placed On CreditWatch

To From USEC Inc. Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Watch Neg/-- CCC+/Developing/-- Senior Unsecured CCC-/Watch Neg CCC- Recovery Rating 6 6 (Reporting By Joan Gralla)