Overview
-- Holding company IG Investments Holdings LLC is putting in place a $300
million first-lien term loan and a $130 second-lien term loan to help fund
Ares Corporate Opportunities Fund III L.P.'s leveraged acquisition of Insight
Global Inc. and repayment of its existing debt.
-- We lowered our corporate credit rating on Insight Global to 'B' from
'B+' based on the expected increase in financial risk associated with the
buyout. The rating outlook is stable.
-- We are assigning the first-lien term loan and revolving credit
facility our 'B' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '3', and the
second-lien term loan our 'CCC+' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of
'6'.
-- The stable rating outlook incorporates our expectation that operating
performance will remain steady, leverage will decline over the intermediate
term, and liquidity will remain adequate.
Rating Action
On Oct. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Atlanta, Ga.-based Insight Global to 'B' from 'B+' following
the company's announcement that it will be acquired by private-equity investor
Ares Management LLC. The rating outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned holding company IG Investments Holdings LLC our
'B' corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable.
We also assigned IG Investments Holdings' proposed $360 million first-lien
credit facilities our 'B' issue-level rating (at the same level as our 'B'
corporate credit rating on the company). The recovery rating on this debt is
'3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for
lenders in the event of a payment default. The first-lien facility consists of
a $60 million revolving credit facility due 2017 and a $300 million term loan
due 2019.
We also assigned IG Investments Holdings' proposed $130 million second-lien
term loan due 2020 our 'CCC+' issue-level rating (two notches lower than our
'B' corporate credit rating on the company). The recovery rating on this debt
is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for
lenders in the event of a payment default.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects Standard & Poor's view that higher debt and interest
expense associated with the Ares' acquisition of Insight Global will weaken
the company's financial profile and increase lease-adjusted pro forma debt
leverage to the mid-6x area. Still, we expect operating performance will
continue to be good over the near-to-intermediate term because of growing
demand for information technology staffing, the company's above average growth
rates, and relatively high EBITDA margins. The 'B' rating on IG Investments
Holdings reflects our expectation that its financial profile will be "highly
leveraged" because of its private-equity ownership and substantial debt
leverage. Further considerations include the company's likely modest
discretionary cash flow as a result of higher interest expense and receivable
funding needs, and risks associated with its planned office network expansion.
We regard the business profile as "weak" (based on our criteria), weighing its
small, niche market position in the highly competitive and fragmented staffing
industry, risks related to its rapid organic growth, and vulnerability of
revenue to economic cycles. Still, we expect its EBITDA margin will remain
above that of peers, based on management's track record of coping with
competitive industry conditions.
Insight Global provides IT staffing services to Fortune 1000 companies through
28 regional offices in major metropolitan markets, with a market share of only
about 3% in the IT staffing industry. Revenues from the technology, media, and
telecommunications sectors account for almost two-thirds of the company's
sales, exposing the company to structural trends in those industries. The
company faces intense competition from the IT divisions of well-capitalized,
general staffing firms, which are cross-selling IT personnel services to their
existing client base. The company's top 10 customers account for slightly more
than one-third of sales, representing a concentration risk. Engagements are
generally short term, lasting a few months, and nonexclusive based on industry
practice, hampering operating visibility. Industry consolidation could result
in reduced volume from some large clients. Pricing pressures stemming from the
competitive nature of the industry make ongoing cost management a key priority.
We expect revenue and EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases, long-term
incentive obligations, and the planned elimination of management fees) to
increase at above a 30% pace for full-year 2012, based on the company's robust
results through the first eight months of 2012. We also expect a moderation in
revenue and EBITDA growth in 2013 to about 10% due to more difficult
comparisons and competitive pricing. We expect the EBITDA margin to remain
healthy, at over 9.5% through the end of 2013. The company plans to continue
its organic growth by increasing its office count roughly 50% over the next
four years, and by entering larger and more competitive major metropolitan
markets. In our view, this could pressure profitability because of it would
increase the company's exposure to larger competitors. Our base-case scenario
indicates leverage could drop to the low-6x range by year-end 2012 because of
EBITDA growth. We believe leverage will decline to the mid-5x area in 2013
because of continued modest EBITDA growth, and interest coverage could rise to
the mid- to high-2x range. While leverage will likely continue to decline over
the intermediate term, we believe that it will not likely return to the
pre-buyout levels because of the magnitude of LBO debt and an aggressive
financial policy.
Although Insight Global's results through the end of August have been good,
the momentum of growth is subject to risks, in our view. Revenue grew 43% in
the three months ended June 30, 2012, as billable hours and net sales per hour
for the period grew by 24% and 15%, respectively. EBITDA grew at a slower pace
of 35% during this period because of higher long-term incentive plan accruals.
The EBITDA margin for the 12 months ended Aug. 31, 2012, was slightly down, at
9.1%, compared with 9.3% last year. Discretionary cash flow for the 12 months
ended Aug. 31, 2012, represented a healthy conversion of EBITDA into
discretionary cash flow of roughly one-third.
Pro forma for the transaction, total debt to EBITDA more than doubled to 6.5x
as of Aug. 31, 2012, from an actual level of 3.2x. Pro forma lease-adjusted
leverage was in line with the 5x and above debt-to-EBITDA range that we
associate with a highly leveraged financial profile under our criteria. For
the same period, pro forma EBITDA coverage of interest was 2.1x, down from
3.2x as result of the higher interest expense associated with higher debt.
The company's higher interest burden will significantly reduce the
discretionary cash flow, but we expect it to continue to remain positive, at
least through the end of 2013.. In 2012, we estimate the company's conversion
of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow be in the 20% to 25% range. Given the
company's rapid growth, we expect credit metrics to improve in 2013.
Liquidity
We believe Insight Global has "adequate" liquidity (as per our criteria) to
cover needs over the next 12 to 18 months. Our assessment of its liquidity
profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect that the company's sources will be sufficient to cover uses
for the next 12 to 18 months by 1.2x or more.
-- We expect net sources to be positive even with a 15% to 20% drop in
EBITDA over the next 12 months.
-- The company has the capacity to absorb high-impact, low-probability
events over the next 12 months.
-- We expect that the company would be able to maintain compliance with
its new revolving credit facility covenants, even with a 15% decrease in
EBITDA. The term loans do not have maintenance financial covenants.
-- We believe the company currently has good relationships with its banks.
Liquidity sources include pro forma cash balances of $14 million as of Aug.
31, 2012, and full availability under the new $60 million revolving credit
facility maturing in 2017. We expect healthy revenue growth over the next year
and that working capital will continue to be a significant user of cash. For
2012, pro forma for higher interest expense, and 2013, we expect the company
to generate about $10 million to $20 million of discretionary cash flow, after
modest capital expenditures of roughly about $4 million to $5 million in 2012
and 2013. Debt maturities are modest over the next few years, as the company's
new term loan amortizes at roughly 1% annually or $3 million per year.
The new credit agreement includes a maximum net first-lien leverage covenant
of 5.5x, which initially steps down to 5.25 on June 30, 2013 and 5.0x on Dec.
31, 2013. It applies only when the company borrows 20% ($12 million) or more
of the availability of its revolving credit facility. Net first lien leverage,
as defined in the credit agreement, was 3.7x at Aug 31, 2012, providing
roughly a 30% headroom. We expect that the company will be able to maintain an
adequate margin of compliance despite step-downs over the next few years.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on Insight
Global, to be published on RatingsDirect following this release.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects the company's consistent operating performance and
our view that debt leverage will gradually moderate over the next few years.
We could consider raising the rating to 'B+' over the intermediate-to-long
term if we become convinced that the company will be able to reduce and
maintain lease-adjusted leverage below 5.5x, and if it demonstrates
consistently good revenue and EBITDA growth, while generating meaningful
positive discretionary cash flow.
Although somewhat less likely, we could lower the rating if revenue and EBITDA
drop 10% and 30%, respectively, resulting in EBITDA coverage of interest
falling below 1.5x; or if the margin of compliance with the net senior
leverage covenant drops below 10%.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Insight Global Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B+/Positive/--
Senior Secured B B+
Recovery Rating 4 4
New Rating
IG Investments Holdings LLC
Senior Secured
$60M revolver due 2017 B
Recovery Rating 3
$300M 1st-lien term ln due 2019 B
Recovery Rating 3
$130M 2nd-lien term ln due 2020 CCC+
Recovery Rating 6
