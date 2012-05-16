(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 16 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on OJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works' (MMK) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Negative from Stable and affirmed the rating at 'BB+'. The agency has also affirmed MMK's Short-term IDR at 'B', local currency Long-term IDR at 'BB+' and Long-term National Rating at 'AA(rus)' and revised the Outlooks to Negative. The revision of the Outlooks to Negative is due to the increase in the company's leverage in FY11 above previous Fitch's expectations. This was because of the increase in the relative iron ore purchase price vs. steel products' selling prices and the underutilisation of newly-launched facilities in Turkey. Fitch notes the healthy performance of the main steel consuming industries (construction, automotive and pipe production) in Russia in 2011, which resulted in an increase in apparent steel products consumption by 16% in 2011 yoy. Demand-driving factors in steel-consuming industries will likely remain strong in the medium term. At the same time, steel products' price dynamics have been negative since May 2011, which explains the squeeze in margins for steel producers. MMK finalised two scaled investment projects in 2011: the construction of steelmaking and rolling facilities in Turkey with annual production capacity of 2.3m tons and the first stage of Rolling Mill 2000 with annual production capacity of 2.0m tons. This considerably strengthens the company's position as a producer of high value-added steel products and improves its geographic diversification of assets and revenues. The agency estimates that MMK's slab cash costs will decrease in 2012 vs. 2011 following the re-negotiation of the iron ore price formula under contract with ENRC, its main iron ore supplier. Combined with an expected decrease in capex, this will boost the company's free cash flow. Fitch expects MMK to show 14%-16% EBITDAR margin in FY2012 (14.6% in FY2011) with an increase to 17%-19% in FY2014. Net EBITDAR leverage is expected to decrease to 2.4x by end-2012 (2.9x at end-2011), to 2.1x by end-2013 and to 1.3x-1.5x by end-2014. Negative free cash flow in 2012, resulting in the company being unable to deleverage in line with the agency's expectations, would put pressure on the ratings. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)