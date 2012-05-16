(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP Paribas InstiCash EUR's 'AAAmmf'
rating. The Luxembourg-domiciled money market fund is managed by BNP Paribas
Asset Management (BNPP AM).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The main drivers for the affirmation are:
-- The portfolio's overall credit quality and diversification.
-- Low exposure to interest rate and spread risks.
-- Short maturity profile with high overnight and one-week liquidity, consistent
with funds' shareholders profile and concentration.
-- The capabilities and resources of BNPP AM as asset manager.
PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION
Consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' money market fund rating criteria, the fund
seeks to maintain a high credit quality by investing exclusively in short-term
securities rated at least 'F1' by Fitch or a comparable credit quality by other
global rating agencies. Also in line with Fitch's criteria, the fund limits its
exposures to individual issuers and counterparties. As at 3 May 2012, almost 90%
of the fund's issuers and counterparties carried the highest short-term rating
of 'F1+', or equivalent.
At the same date and more generally over the past year, the fund's Portfolio
Credit Factor (PCF), which is a risk-weighted measure of the fund's portfolio
assets accounting for the credit quality and maturity profile of the portfolio
securities, met Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criterion of 1.50 or less.
MATURITY PROFILE
The fund seeks to limit interest rate and spread risk consistent with Fitch's
ratings criteria for funds rated 'AAAmmf' by maintaining its weighted average
maturity (WAM) and weighted average life (WAL) below 60 days and 120 days,
respectively. It also limits the maturity date of any single investment to 397
days or less. At early-May, the WAM and WAL of the fund were below 40 days.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
The fund seeks to manage investor redemption risk through investment
restrictions that aim to maintain sufficient levels of daily and weekly
liquidity. In line with Fitch's rating criteria, the fund seeks to maintain at
least 10% of assets in securities maturing overnight or other qualifying liquid
assets such as government securities and at least 25% in securities maturing
within seven days or other qualified liquid assets.
PARENT EXPOSURE
Exposure to the BNP Paribas group, the fund's ultimate parent, is currently at
4.1% on an unsecured basis, with maturities below three months. Fitch notes that
the fund's current and target unsecured exposures to BNP Paribas are outside the
agency's 'AAAmmf' criteria, which call for unsecured exposures under one month.
However, this is mitigated by the fact that BNP Paribas is among Europe's most
highly rated banks ('A+'/Stable/'F1+', with a Viability Rating of 'a+' and a
Support Rating Floor of 'A+') and that all transactions are executed at arm's
length through the asset manager's central dealing desk. The fund's secured
exposure to BNP Paribas via repurchase agreement is maintained within Fitch's
guidelines. Overall, Fitch notes that relative to BNP Paribas' overall funding
profile, the fund is not a significant short-term funding provider to its
parent.
FUND OBJECTIVES
The fund's objective is to offer capital preservation and liquidity, while
providing a competitive level of return. The fund pursues its investment
objective by investing in high-quality money market instruments and short-term
debt including time deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial papers,
sovereign bonds and notes, and repurchase agreements.
INVESTMENT ADVISOR
BNPP AM, the fund's investment manager, is part of BNP Paribas Investment
Partners, the asset management business line of BNP Paribas. BNPP IP's Asset
Manager Rating was affirmed at 'M2+' on 12 April 2012. At end-December 2011, it
was managing approximately EUR492bn of assets globally, of which about 17% were
money market assets. Fitch views BNP Paribas and BNPP AM's investment management
capabilities, financial and resource commitments, operational controls,
corporate governance, and compliance procedures as consistent with the 'AAAmmf'
ratings assigned to the fund.
BNP Paribas InstiCash EUR is a sub-fund of the Luxembourg-domiciled umbrella
SICAV BNP Paribas InstiCash, an investment company pursuant to the UCITS
regulation, and had total assets of EUR12.7bn as at 3 May 2012.
RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market
risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines
for any key rating driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the ratings. For
additional information about Fitch's money market fund ratings guidelines,
please review the criteria referenced below.
To maintain the Money Market Fund rating, Fitch seeks weekly fund and portfolio
holdings information from the fund manager and the fund administrator, and
conducts surveillance checks against its ratings guidelines.
Surveillance data for this fund is available at www.fitchratings.com/FAM >
"Surveillance".
