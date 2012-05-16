(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion S.A.'s
(Arauco) 'BBB+' foreign and local IDRs as well as its 'AA (cl)'
national scale rating. Fitch has also affirmed the 'BBB+' foreign currency
IDR of its Argentine operating subsidiary, Alto Parana S.A. A list of related
rating actions follows at the end of this release.
Arauco's ratings are supported by its strong business position and financial
profile. The company is the second largest market pulp company in the world and
has one of the lowest cost structures in the industry, which allows it to
generate strong operating cash flows during market downturns. Arauco's
competitive cost advantage is viewed to be sustainable due to its productive
forest plantations. The company's forestry advantages are further enhanced by
its modern production equipment, energy self-sufficiency, and low transportation
costs due to the close proximity of its plantations, mills, and ports.
Arauco generated $1.165 billion of EBITDA on $4.4 billion of sales during 2011.
This compares with sales of $3.8 billion in 2010 and $1.292 billion in EBITDA.
The 2010 figures do not include $114 million of net insurance proceeds related
to business interruption as a result of the earthquake and tsunami. Cash flow
from operations (CFFO) declined at a similar pace, falling to $982 million in
2011 from $1.137 billion. Volumes were significantly higher during 2011, as
Arauco's production levels rebounded following the earthquake and tsunami that
shuttered some of its production plants during 2010, but very weak pulp prices
during the second half of the year led to a sharp decline in margins.
The company is in a comfortable liquidity position. Arauco had $3.228 billion of
total debt and $315 million of cash and marketable securities as of Dec. 31,
2011 and faced debt amortizations of $259 million during 2012 and $396 million
during 2013. To refinance these obligations and fund general activities the
company issued a $500 million note during January 2012.
Arauco's net debt grew by $482 million during 2011 primarily due to $717 million
of investments and capital expenditures. About $242 million of this figure was
for a capital contribution to Montes del Plata, a joint venture with Stora Enso
Oyj. This joint venture is constructing a port and a pulp mill in Uruguay that
will have an annual production capacity of 1.3 million tons per year (mtpy).
The aforementioned softening of the pulp market and Arauco's investments in
Montes del Plata led to credit protection measures that are weaker than the
company's five year historical average ratios. Arauco's total debt/EBITDA ratio
was 2.8x during 2011, while its net debt/EBITDA ratio was 2.5x. Between 2006 and
2010, Arauco's average net debt/EBITDA ratio was 2.3x, while its average total
debt/EBITDA ratio was 2.7x.
Fitch projects that Arauco's EBITDA will likely decline to about $1.050 billion
during 2012, primarily as a result of low pulp prices, which is a result of weak
demand in Europe and excess paper capacity in China that has resulted in poor
profitability for Chinese paper producers. Arauco's investments are likely to be
in the range of $750 million to $900 million, which should result in a negative
free cash flow after dividends of about $200 million. As a consequence, Fitch
projects that Arauco's total debt/EBITDA ratio will increase to about 3.3x
during 2012, while its net debt/EBITDA ratio will rise to around 3.0x.
During Sept 2011, Montes del Plata entered into a $454 million IDB loan
agreement and a $900 million export credit agency agreement. Only $335 million
of these loan amounts was drawn by Montes del Plata by the end of 2011; the
majority will be drawn during 2012, as Montes del Plata intends to finish
construction of its pulp mill and related port by the first half of 2013.
Including the 50% of this debt that Arauco severally guarantees, Fitch's
projected adjusted total debt/EBITDA ratio for Arauco should rise to about 3.8x
during 2012 from 2.9x during 2011, while its adjusted net debt/EBITDA ratio
should increase to 3.5x from 2.6x.
Arauco's leverage is projected by Fitch to remain above average historical
levels through the end of 2013 and possibility throughout 2014. Pulp prices are
not expected to rebound dramatically in the next couple of years due to about 5
million tons of new capacity that will be added within Latin America. The
projects in addition to Montes del Plata include Eldorado (1.5 mpty with an
expected startup at the end of 2012 ) and Maranhao (1.5 mtpy due 2013). Of these
projects, the Eldorado hardwood pulp project in Brazil could be the most
disruptive for the market, as the company is a new entrant in the market and
doesn't have established long-term relationships or supply agreements. As
Eldorado seeks to generate sales to achieve economies of scale, it is expected
to sharply discount its pulp prices.
A key credit consideration that continues to support Arauco's ratings despite
weakness in the pulp cycle is its significant forestry holdings. The company
owns about 1.7 million hectares of land throughout Chile, Brazil, Argentina and
Uruguay. Forest plantations have been developed on about 1.0 million of this
land. While the company doesn't intend to monetize them, the value of the land
and biological assets is about $4.6 billion.
A change in management's philosophy to maintaining a strong capital structure
could result in a negative rating action. A prolonged downturn in pulp prices
that would result in a material weakening of the company's capital structure
could also lead to a downgrade or Rating Outlook of Negative. An upgrade is not
likely in the near term due to the weak pulp market and uncertainty about the
timing of several potential new pulp mills in Latin America beyond the
aforementioned.
Fitch affirms Arauco's ratings as follows:
--Foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+';
--Local currency IDR at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+';
--National Scale at 'AA(cl)';
--Senior unsecured Chilean peso denominated bond lines and the bonds issued
through those programs at 'AA (cl)'.
Fitch affirms Alto Parana's ratings as follows:
--Foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured guaranteed notes due 2017 at 'BBB+';
The Rating Outlook for both Arauco and Alto Parana S.A. is Stable.
Alto Parana's notes have been fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Arauco.
The rating of Alto Parana is being linked to that of Arauco through Fitch's
parent and subsidiary methodology.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)