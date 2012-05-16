BRIEF-CT REIT reports FFO for quarter was $0.274 per unit
* CT REIT reports strong fourth quarter and year end 2016 results
May 16 Moody's rates Cardinal Health's new notes Baa2, stable outlook (Reporting By Hilary Russ)
* CT REIT reports strong fourth quarter and year end 2016 results
* Biox corp - production of methylesters at hamilton facility was 16.2 million litres in q1 2017
* Electrovaya Inc - Inventory is $17.9 million as at December 31, 2016 as compared to $9.8 million for December 31, 2015