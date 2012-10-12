Overview
-- We lowered our sovereign ratings on Spain to 'BBB-/A-3' from
'BBB+/A-2' and assigned a negative outlook to the long-term rating on Oct. 10,
2012.
-- We consider that Spain-based telecommunications operator Telefonica
S.A. is exposed to sovereign-related risks, including the weakening Spanish
economy and potentially increasingly difficult or expensive refinancing.
-- We are placing our 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term ratings on
Telefonica and three of its subsidiaries, and our issue ratings on Telefonica
and six of its subsidiaries on CreditWatch negative.
-- The CreditWatch reflects the possible one-notch downgrade of
Telefonica if we anticipate a risk that its liquidity could erode over time or
if we lower our assessment of its business risk profile.
Rating Action
On Oct. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services put its 'BBB' long-term
and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on Spain-based
telecommunications operator Telefonica S.A. and related subsidiaries
Telefonica Czech Republic AS, Telefonica Moviles Chile S.A., and Telefonica
Chile S.A. on CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same time, we
also placed our issue ratings on Telefonica and six of its subsidiaries on
CreditWatch negative.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placements follow the lowering of the long- and short-term
sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2'
and the assignment of a negative outlook (see "Spain Ratings Lowered To
'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political Risks; Outlook Negative,"
published Oct. 10, 2012). The CreditWatch on Telefonica's three subsidiaries
reflect that on the parent, given the considerable control Telefonica
exercises over these subsidiaries' business strategies and financial policies,
together with our subsequent analytical decision to cap their ratings at the
level of Telefonica's under our parent-subsidiary links criteria (see
"Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles;
Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating
Link To Parent," published Oct. 28, 2004).
We think the deteriorating sovereign environment in Spain could intensify the
economic and competitive challenges that Telefonica already confronts. We also
think it could restrict, or make more expensive, the access to capital markets
for Spanish issuers, and tighten availability of bank credit.
Under our criteria, the long-term rating on Spain doesn't at this stage cap
Telefonica's long-term rating. This is because we consider that Telefonica has
"moderate" exposure to Spain, and that the sensitivity of the telecoms sector
to Spain's country risk is "moderate" (for further details, see "Nonsovereign
Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions,"
published June 14, 2011).
We are concerned, however, that the extent and pace of refinancing that
Telefonica needs to maintain to adequately tackle massive annual maturities of
outstanding debt and back-up facilities could prove increasingly challenging
or onerous to achieve, given Spain's tough economic and financial conditions.
At this stage, we don't fully rule out a scenario where Telefonica's coverage
of liquidity needs by available means would gradually erode in the future and
eventually fall short of our criteria for our current assessment of the
group's liquidity as adequate, which is a criteria requirement for an
investment-grade rating.
We anticipate at this stage that Telefonica will generate only moderate
discretionary cash flow, at potentially less than EUR2 billion annually in
2013-2014 in our base-case scenario. While we acknowledge the group's
aggressive cost cutting to defend its domestic EBITDA margins, and its ability
to generate robust free cash flow from its diversified asset base, a
significant share of free cash flow could be used to acquire additional
spectrum, such as in the U.K in 2013, and pay dividends in our view.
Telefonica could consequently have only modest capacity to trim debt from
internally generated funds and continue to face large refinancing needs given
its annual debt maturities in the EUR7billion-EUR8 billion range in the next few
years.
In addition, we could lower our assessment of the group's business risk
profile, if we expect increasingly adverse effects on Telefonica from its
domestic market or a thinner cushion provided by its activities in overseas
markets than in our base case. We currently project overall flat revenues and
low- to mid-single digit annual EBITDA declines at Telefonica in 2012-2014.
At the moment, Standard & Poor's continues to assess Telefonica's business
risk profile as "strong," which underpins the current rating. We base our
assessment on the group's large scale, leading competitive positions in fixed
and mobile telecoms markets, and its wide geographic diversification across
Europe and Latin America. These business strengths are mitigated, in our view,
by the depressed domestic economy (accounting for roughly one-quarter and
one-third of consolidated revenues and EBITDA, respectively), which
exacerbates intense price competition in the telecoms market. Additional
weaknesses are the telecoms sector's heavy capital intensity, ongoing
regulatory constraints, and Telefonica's exposure to various country and
currency risks.
The group's financial risk profile, which we assess as "significant,"
continues to constrain the ratings. We consider that Telefonica has relatively
high leverage (measured by debt to EBITDA), weak free cash flow protection
measures, and heavy debt maturities
Liquidity
The short-term rating on Telefonica is 'A-2'. We assess Telefonica's liquidity
as "adequate," according to our criteria, based on the following elements:
-- Our estimate of 1.35x coverage of liquidity uses to available sources
for the 12 months to end-June 2013.
-- Our estimate, irrespective of group projections, of consistent and
robust annual free cash flow generation of more than EUR6 billion on average
over 2012-2014, before outlays for spectrum acquisitions.
-- Solid and diversified bank relationships and access to geographically
diversified sources of funding.
-- The existence among 2012 debt maturities of EUR2 billion in perpetual
preferred shares issued by Telefonica Finance USA LLC (not rated) that the
group has the option to extend beyond 2012, although at a higher coupon.
-- Some additional flexibility from a number of disposable assets,
including equity accounted stakes.
These strengths are mitigated, however, by the following elements:
-- Sovereign and bank-related negative market sentiment that could boost
financing costs when the company's large annual maturities of both outstanding
debt and undrawn bank facilities are due.
-- Hefty annual long-term debt maturities of EUR7 billion to EUR8 billion
annually in the next few years, as well as the need to renew a large part of
undrawn facilities in the next two years. Given the sheer size of the required
refinancing, capital availability could be affected, at least temporarily, by
the shaky financial environment.
-- Our expectations of modest, though positive, generation of
discretionary cash flow in the next two years, after dividends, and possible
substantial cash outlays for spectrum acquisitions this year or into 2013.
This is likely to result in only limited absolute debt reduction capacity
through organic cash flow generation.
While we acknowledge recent refinancing achievements, and the beneficial
cash-saving impact of its decisions not to pay dividends in November 2012 and
May 2013, we think its heavy annual maturities of both drawn and undrawn debt
instruments, combined with our expectation of modest net cash-flows after
dividends and potential spectrum outlays (but before any additional disposals)
continue to be a threat to its credit quality in the current capital and
banking environment.
We think that any persistent capital market turmoil, particularly affecting
the funding of southern European companies, could impede these companies to
issue bonds on a large scale. We also believe that Telefonica, must compete
for its large refinancing needs with an increasing number of large domestic
borrowers rated in 'BBB' category, including the Spanish government and banks,
although it also has access to a diversified pool of capital markets.
Our expectation that liquidity uses will cover available sources by 1.35x for
the next 12 months to end-June 2013 is based on:
-- About EUR7.5 billion of undrawn and committed facilities available at
end-June-2012 and maturing beyond the next 12 months.
-- Around EUR5 billion of cash and cash equivalents and current financial
assets, excluding cash held in Venezuela, at end-June 2012.
-- Our own forecast of positive discretionary cash flow, after the
recently revised dividend policy.
-- Gross long-term and short-term debt maturities of about EUR11.1 billion
in the next 12 months as of end-June 2012 (including about EUR2 billion in
commercial paper; excluding EUR2 billion of preferred stock).
Pro forma for the cash proceeds to be derived from the disposal of
Telefonica's subsidiary Atento (announced today and subject to regulatory
authorizations), we estimate that the ratio would increase to about 1.39x as
of end-June 2012.
We are not aware of any covenants or ratings triggers in Telefonica's debt
instruments.
To our knowledge, there are no cross-default clauses between Telefonica S.A.
and both its wholly owned issuing entities and its subsidiaries. Therefore, a
default by any of the group's subsidiaries would not trigger a default at the
group level.
CreditWatch
We intend to resolve the CreditWatch status by year-end 2012, after meeting
with Telefonica's management, reviewing the group's strategic and financial
prospects, monitoring its third-quarter results, and updating our forecasts.
The resolution will hinge mainly on our updated view on the group's liquidity,
factoring in recent debt issues, our understanding of management's intentions
regarding future dividends, and any update on further intended asset
disposals, including recently announced IPO plans for Telefonica's German
subsidiary.
At this stage we could downgrade Telefonica by one notch to 'BBB-', unless we
see convincing prospects for Telefonica's liquidity to consistently remain
adequate in the future, under our criteria. We believe a one-notch downgrade
could also result from any downward revision of our assessment of Telefonica's
business risk profile. At this point, we see a two-notch downgrade to 'BB+' as
highly unlikely given the group's recent refinancing track record, significant
operating asset diversity, and potential to improve discretionary cash flow
and contain leverage.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action
To From
Telefonica S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Watch Neg/A-2 BBB/Negative/A-2
Telefonica Chile S.A.
Telefonica Moviles Chile S.A.
Telefonica Czech Republic AS
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Watch Neg/-- BBB/Negative/--
Telefonica S.A.
Senior Unsecured BBB/Watch Neg BBB
Commercial Paper A-2/Watch Neg A-2
Telefonica Chile S.A.
Senior Unsecured BBB/Watch Neg BBB
Telefonica Emisiones S.A.U.
Senior Unsecured* BBB/Watch Neg BBB
Telefonica Europe B.V.
Senior Secured* BBB/Watch Neg BBB
Senior Unsecured* BBB/Watch Neg BBB
Commercial Paper* A-2/Watch Neg A-2
Subordinated Debt* BBB-/Watch Neg BBB-
Telefonica Finance USA LLC
Preferred Stock* BB+/Watch Neg BB+
Telefonica Moviles Chile S.A.
Senior Unsecured BBB/Watch Neg BBB
Telefonica N.A. Inc.
Commercial Paper* A-2/Watch Neg A-2
