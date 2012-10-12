(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings and outlook on Brazilian telecommunications operator Telefonica Brasil S.A. (brAAA/Stable/--) are not affected following the CreditWatch negative placement of its parent company Telefonica S.A. (BBB/Watch Neg/--).

Despite a possible one-notch downgrade of Telelefonica S.A., the stable outlook on Telefonica Brasil reflects that its corporate credit rating will remain unchanged. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)