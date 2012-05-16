(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Sunderland Marine Mutual Insurance Co. Ltd. (SMMI) experienced an
unusual number of high-value claims, but while capitalization has weakened, it
continues to support the rating.
-- We are therefore affirming the 'BBB+' insurer financial strength
rating on SMMI.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SMMI will take the
necessary actions to return operating performance to historical levels.
Rating Action
On May 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+'
insurer financial strength rating on U.K.-based insurer Sunderland Marine
Mutual Insurance Co. Ltd. (SMMI). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings reflect the company's good, if weakened capitalization, and good
competitive position. These strengths are offset by the company's
deteriorating operating performance and its lack of diversification outside
its niche.
SMMI's capitalization is considered good, based on the company's good capital
adequacy and strong reserves. However, operating losses in 2011 have weakened
capitalization to a level that only just supports the rating. Furthermore, the
absolute amount of capital remains small.
SMMI's competitive position is considered good, given the company's clear and
sustained leadership in core niche segments of the marine insurance market.
The company has been able to demonstrate a defendable position in its key
business lines because of the strength and long-standing nature of its
relationships with clients, its depth of technical expertise, and its
geographic reach. The converse of this strength is a lack of scale and
diversification outside of its niche, its dependence on the volatile marine
sector and, for aquaculture, a small number of broker relationships.
Operating performance showed a significant deterioration in 2011. An unusual
number of high-value claims in the third quarter led to the company's
reporting an operating loss of GBP8 million and a combined ratio of 125% (119%
excluding nonunderwriting expenses), when we expected a loss of GBP1 million and
a combined ratio of just over 104%. We anticipate a return to historical
levels of profitability in 2012, for which we have maintained our expectation
at the levels previously indicated for 2011. The club has revised its
reinsurance strategy to reduce its exposure to a series of frequency losses.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SMMI will take the necessary
actions to return operating performance to historical levels. Although we do
not necessarily expect a return to overall profitability in 2012, we note the
more-favorable development in the first quarter of 2012. A positive investment
return and the growth of brokerage revenue should at least partially offset
the weakened technical performance. However, we view any progress made in 2012
as only a first step toward a return to bottom-line profitability and the
rebuilding of capital to a level more supportive of the rating.
The outlook would be revised to negative if the company were to suffer
significantly greater losses than currently expected on either underwriting or
investments, which would lead to its capital adequacy not supporting the
current ratings. We regard a positive rating action as unlikely over the
rating horizon.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Sunderland Marine Mutual Insurance Co. Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating BBB+/Stable/--
Sunderland Marine Mutual Insurance Co. Ltd. (Australian Branch)
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency BBB+/Stable/--
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)