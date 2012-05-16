(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 16 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the rating on the notes issued by
Newland International Properties, Corp (Newland) as follows:
--US$220 million senior secured notes due 2014 to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'.
Fitch's rating addresses the timely payment of interest on a semiannual
basis and ultimate payment of principal at maturity.
Fitch was notified by management that no scheduled payment on the notes was
made on May 15, 2012. As a result Fitch has downgraded the bonds to 'Dsf'. Fitch
will continue to monitor this transaction for additional information in regard
to the project's development and restructuring of the notes as part of the
ongoing surveillance process.
Newland is the real estate development company established to develop the
Trump Ocean Club International Hotel & Tower (TOC), a multi-use luxury tower
located on the Punta Pacifica Peninsula in Panama City, Panama. The TOC building
was officially opened to the public on July 6, 2011.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)