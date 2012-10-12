(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Oct 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'A+' issue-level rating on Banco del Estado de Chile's (A+/Positive/A-1) $1 billion medium-term notes program remains unchanged following a $1 billion add-on to the issue. The increase is not expected to affect the bank's credit metrics. Banco del Estado de Chile will issue the notes either directly or through its New York branch. The notes will be unsecured and will be a senior debt obligation that will rank equally with the bank's all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology For Banks, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Rating Government-Related Entities, Dec. 9, 2010 RATINGS LIST Banco del Estado de Chile Issuer Credit Rating A+/Positive/A-1 Senior unsecured medium-term notes program A+ (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)