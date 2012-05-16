(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

May 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Rowan Cos. Inc.'s proposed senior unsecured notes due 2022. The notes will be fully guaranteed by its parent company Rowan Cos. PLC (unrated). Rowan will use the proceeds from the offering to rebuild cash balances used to redeem secured debt and for future capital spending.

The rating on Houston-based Rowan Cos. Inc. (BBB-/Stable/--) reflect our assessment of the company's "satisfactory" business risk and "intermediate" financial risk. The ratings incorporate the company's high-quality jack-up rig fleet, strong contractual backlog, good geographic diversification, and moderate debt leverage. Partly tempering these credit strengths are the company's high capital spending commitments for the next several years and its participation in the highly cyclical and competitive offshore drilling industry. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research report on Rowan Cos. Inc. published on Apr. 26, 2012).

Rowan Cos. Inc.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/--

New Rating

Rowan Cos. Inc.

Senior unsecured notes due 2022 BBB- (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos)