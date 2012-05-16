(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 16 - Fitch Ratings has placed HSBC Bank (Uruguay) S.A. on Rating Watch Negative following the announcement of the company's acquisition by Colombia's Banco GNB Sudameris SA. A full list of rating actions is detailed at the end of this release. HSBC Bank (Uruguay)'s current ratings reflect the bank's solid ownership structure and its shareholders' strong commitment to the bank. The Rating Watch will be resolved once the transaction is approved by the Uruguayan and Colombian regulators, which is expected during the first quarter of 2013. HSBC Bank (Uruguay)'s ratings will be downgraded to reflect the new shareholder's capacity and willingness to provide support or the intrinsic financial profile of the bank in Uruguay. HSBC Bank (Uruguay)'s intrinsic credit profile is affected by its small size, thin capitalization, negative profitability in recent years, and moderate loan concentration. Additionally, as is the case with most other banks in Uruguay, the bank's balance sheet is highly dollarized. On the other hand, the bank has sound asset quality and ample liquidity. Additionally, HSBC Bank (Uruguay) S.A.'s operating revenues have grown along with the bank's expansion since 2008, leading to a small profit at March 31, 2012 as the hefty investments required by its expansion plan have already been made. Fitch believes it will be challenging for the bank to continue expanding at the rapid pace experienced over the past few years. HSBC Bank (Uruguay) offers personal banking services as well as commercial banking services to important clients of the HSBC Group. HSBC Bank (Uruguay) is fully owned by HSBC Latin America Holdings (UK) Limited, which in turn is a subsidiary of HSBC Holdings Plc. Fitch has placed the following ratings for HSBC (Uruguay) on Rating Watch Negative: --Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; --Local currency IDR 'BBB+'; --National long-term rating 'AAA(uy)'; --Support rating '2'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)